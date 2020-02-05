Prisoners were safe during quake, officials say

HMP Fairbanks

(CNS): The Ministry of Home Affairs has said all of its uniform services responded robustly to the 7.7 magnitude earthquake that shook Cayman last week. Although it hasn’t directly refuted claims made by inmates and their families that the women in HMP Fairbanks were locked in and abandoned, officials said that a decision was made not to evacuate the jail and prisoners were directed by the officers to take cover under their beds.

“At Fairbanks, nine staff including the director and deputy director were on site at the time of the earthquake,” the ministry stated in a press release from GIS. “The safety of all 14 prisoners and staff on site was ascertained quickly and in a calm and measured manner. Once the initial tremor had passed, prisoners were advised to get under the protective cover of the metal frame beds.”

The ministry added that the structural integrity of the HMP Fairbanks buildings led to the decision not to evacuate staff or prisoners.

However, according to unverified reports on Cayman Marl Road, there were claims that the staff did flee the building, leaving the women locked in their dormitories during the tsunami warning. They were reportedly confined, alone without any officers, until 5pm, when they were allowed into the yard.

Whatever the truth about the location of the officers at Fairbanks, since the earthquake a team of psychologists and counsellors has engaged with both prisoners and staff there, while prisoners at HMP Northward are also expected to receive counselling in the coming days.

Officials said that during the incident the prison service was in radio contact and checks were made to confirm that prisoners were safe across all the buildings.

CNS learned that some of the prisoners were panicking in the cells at the courthouse. But shortly afterwards, all the prisoners were taken back to Northward from town. CNS watched as Elmer Wright, who was under tight security and required a heavy police escort during transfer, was placed in a van and left the court bound for HMP Northward.

Prison Director Steven Barrett was said to have “swiftly organised a comprehensive building structural check of all facilities” in the aftermath, with a full assessment report, which showed that there was no significant damage, completed the same day.

Officials stated that, as is the case with the aftermath of any unprecedented event, the prison services has commissioned an internal review of contingency plans as part of a ‘lessons learned’ exercise, “which will include arrangements to support staff and prisoner emotional welfare”.

Senior leaders from the prison, along with other uniform services from home affairs and other first responders participated in a debriefing exercise last Friday to review the initial response to the incident, establish what went well and identify lessons learned.

Further debriefings will be conducted by Hazard Management Cayman Islands in the coming weeks to ensure that all opportunities to improve the national hazard response capability are identified and acted upon.

But the ministry said the uniform services went above and beyond the call of duty the Department of Public Safety Communication (DPSC) also played a key role in what was described as an unprecedented event. It received a 200% increase in calls in the hour after the quake. Calls were made to report sink holes around the island and other road damage, which were relayed to the emergency services.

Fire crews responded to 20 emergency notifications from 911, including small fires, the smell of gas and alarms. Working with police, they also provided reassurance, guidance and advice to residents, businesses and visitors across all three islands.

Operational crews maintained full coverage for 911 domestic incidents. In addition, they provided essential fire and rescue operational cover at Owen Roberts and Charles Kirkconnell airports and the Edward Bodden Airfield on Little Cayman, which began operating as normal following a brief interruption. No structural damage was evident to CIFS’s fire stations.