Prisoners were safe during quake, officials say
(CNS): The Ministry of Home Affairs has said all of its uniform services responded robustly to the 7.7 magnitude earthquake that shook Cayman last week. Although it hasn’t directly refuted claims made by inmates and their families that the women in HMP Fairbanks were locked in and abandoned, officials said that a decision was made not to evacuate the jail and prisoners were directed by the officers to take cover under their beds.
“At Fairbanks, nine staff including the director and deputy director were on site at the time of the earthquake,” the ministry stated in a press release from GIS. “The safety of all 14 prisoners and staff on site was ascertained quickly and in a calm and measured manner. Once the initial tremor had passed, prisoners were advised to get under the protective cover of the metal frame beds.”
The ministry added that the structural integrity of the HMP Fairbanks buildings led to the decision not to evacuate staff or prisoners.
However, according to unverified reports on Cayman Marl Road, there were claims that the staff did flee the building, leaving the women locked in their dormitories during the tsunami warning. They were reportedly confined, alone without any officers, until 5pm, when they were allowed into the yard.
Whatever the truth about the location of the officers at Fairbanks, since the earthquake a team of psychologists and counsellors has engaged with both prisoners and staff there, while prisoners at HMP Northward are also expected to receive counselling in the coming days.
Officials said that during the incident the prison service was in radio contact and checks were made to confirm that prisoners were safe across all the buildings.
CNS learned that some of the prisoners were panicking in the cells at the courthouse. But shortly afterwards, all the prisoners were taken back to Northward from town. CNS watched as Elmer Wright, who was under tight security and required a heavy police escort during transfer, was placed in a van and left the court bound for HMP Northward.
Prison Director Steven Barrett was said to have “swiftly organised a comprehensive building structural check of all facilities” in the aftermath, with a full assessment report, which showed that there was no significant damage, completed the same day.
Officials stated that, as is the case with the aftermath of any unprecedented event, the prison services has commissioned an internal review of contingency plans as part of a ‘lessons learned’ exercise, “which will include arrangements to support staff and prisoner emotional welfare”.
Senior leaders from the prison, along with other uniform services from home affairs and other first responders participated in a debriefing exercise last Friday to review the initial response to the incident, establish what went well and identify lessons learned.
Further debriefings will be conducted by Hazard Management Cayman Islands in the coming weeks to ensure that all opportunities to improve the national hazard response capability are identified and acted upon.
But the ministry said the uniform services went above and beyond the call of duty the Department of Public Safety Communication (DPSC) also played a key role in what was described as an unprecedented event. It received a 200% increase in calls in the hour after the quake. Calls were made to report sink holes around the island and other road damage, which were relayed to the emergency services.
Fire crews responded to 20 emergency notifications from 911, including small fires, the smell of gas and alarms. Working with police, they also provided reassurance, guidance and advice to residents, businesses and visitors across all three islands.
Operational crews maintained full coverage for 911 domestic incidents. In addition, they provided essential fire and rescue operational cover at Owen Roberts and Charles Kirkconnell airports and the Edward Bodden Airfield on Little Cayman, which began operating as normal following a brief interruption. No structural damage was evident to CIFS’s fire stations.
Many falsely believe, including CIG, that strict building codes is the reason buildings suffered little damage during 7.7 earthquake.
It is true that all structures designed to withstand vertical forces. Reinforced concrete structures produce three most important earthquake resistance properties, namely, stiffness, strength, and ductility.
But Rolling waves of an earthquake exert extreme horizontal forces on standing structures. Such a sudden movement to the side (almost as if someone violently shoved you) creates enormous stresses for a building’s structural elements, including beams, columns, walls and floors, as well as the connectors that hold these elements together. If those stresses are large enough, the building can collapse or suffer crippling damage.
The damage was limited because:
1. the epicentre of the earthquake was far from land
2. It was a ‘strike-slip’ event, which typically causes less damage than subduction or ‘thrust’ impacts
3. the plate tectonics in this area are characterised by lateral movement. Even though that releases a high blast of energy, it is different direction and type of release than a subduction or thrust earthquake when a plate goes beneath another one.
Damage is typically less severe from lateral or strike-slip quakes. Cayman appears to have been protected from more severe impacts by the dynamics of the plate tectonics in the region.
**Interesting point about frequency.
“When seismic waves reach the Earth’s surface, they cause the ground, and anything sitting on it, to vibrate at certain frequencies. During an earthquake, a building will tend to vibrate around one particular frequency known as its natural, or fundamental, frequency. When the building and ground share the building’s natural frequency, they’re said to be in resonance. That’s bad. Resonance amplifies the effects of an earthquake, causing buildings to suffer more damage. In September 1985, a temblor in Mexico City created waves with a frequency perfectly aligned to the natural frequency of a 20-story building. As a result, more buildings of this height were damaged than taller or shorter structures. In some cases, a damaged 20-story building stood right next to an undamaged building of a different height.”