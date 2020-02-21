Premier heads to London to meet array of VIPs

Premier Alden McLaughlin and CO Eric Bush

(CNS): Premier Alden McLaughlin is flying to London today, Friday, for what officials said was a series of very important meetings, including a first visit with Baroness Sugg, the new UK overseas territories minister, as well as the Prince of Wales and Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s chief of staff, among others. Issues such as this week’s EU blacklisting, Cayman’s potential involvement in more trade, and keeping up a partnership with the UK government are expected to be on the agenda.

In press release from his office the premier explained why he had arranged the visit.

“These meetings are important because Cayman continues to stand strong in the world and we need to continue to champion good relations with the UK,” he said. “I am also looking forward to meeting Baroness Sugg to ensure we have a close working relationship and continued cooperation with the United Kingdom. Too, I believe it is important that the Cayman Islands and the UK work more closely on trade issues.”

While in London, McLaughlin and his delegation are also expected to meet with UK government ministers and parliamentarians. Outside the political arena, McLaughlin is also going to meet senior officials with the City of London Cooperation.

The meetings, which were organised by the Ministry of International Trade, Investment, Aviation and Maritime Affairs, are part of the ongoing engagement strategy and partnership with the UK government and the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council.

The premier will be accompanied as usual by Chief Officer Eric Bush and Senior Political Adviser Roy Tatum, as well as by senior members of the financial services industry, including Dan Scott, Alasdair Robertson and Kevin Lloyd.

Officials have not said when the premier is expected to return. The trip comes just a few weeks before a Cayman delegation will be heading to London in any event for the annual Overseas Territories Joint Ministerial Council (JMC) meeting, which was delayed from the usual end of year slot in November because of the UK election and Brexit. It is understood that it is now set for March.