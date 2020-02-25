Police nab attempted murder suspect at airport

Owen Roberts International Airport

(CNS): Police officers arrested a 34-year-old-man from George Town yesterday evening in connection with a shooting on Shedden Road on Friday night. The man was at the Owen Roberts International Airport preparing to leave the island when he was arrested around 5:00pm Monday, according to an RCIPS release.

He was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and suspicion of possession of unlicensed firearm, and is currently being held in custody pending further investigation.

According to the original police report, at around 8:30pm on 21 February, police and other emergency services responded to a 911 call which reported that shots had been fired on Shedden Road and that one man had been injured.

The victim, who had gunshot wounds, was transported to the Cayman Islands Hospital and was immediately treated. He remains in the hospital, where he is believed to be critical but stable.

The matter is being investigated by Criminal Investigations Department and detectives are encouraging anyone with information about the incident to contact the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.

Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the police website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.