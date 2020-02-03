Police look for 3 men after BT stabbing

(CNS): The police are on the lookout for three men, all believed to be in their late 20’s, with fair complexions and around 5’9″ tall, after a stabbing in the early hours of Sunday morning at a house in Bodden Town. One man was taken to hospital at about 1:30am on 2 February after the emergency services were called to a fight at Abbotsford Drive. Police also arrested a West Bay man for a wounding later in the day over a separate fight.

In the Bodden Town incident, the RCIPS said that after the victim arrived at the house he was approached by three other men and an altercation ensued, during which the lone man was stabbed before his assailants fled the scene. The victim has since been discharged from the hospital and police are now looking for the suspects.

Meanwhile, in West Bay another fight on Sunday afternoon between two men resulted in one of them being assaulted. Police officers responded to that report on Schooner Lane at around 4:20pm. The victim was taken to hospital but police did not indicate how the man was injured. He was treated and released.

Police then arrested a 25-year-old suspect in the district on suspicion of wounding with intent. He remains in custody as the investigations continue.

Anyone with any information about the Bodden Town suspects is asked to contact Bodden Town CID at 947-2220. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.