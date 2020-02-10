ORIA closed due to runway damage

Owen Roberts International Airport

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Airports Authority has confirmed that the runway at Owen Roberts International Airport has been temporarily closed as a result of damage to new pavement that was placed last night as part of the runway rehabilitation project. Consequently, Cayman Airways (CAL) has diverted some flights and delayed others.

While the CIAA has not revealed the cause of the damage or exactly when ORIA was closed, the authority said it was “working to rectify the situation to resume limited flight operations as soon as possible”.

Full flight operations are expected to resume tomorrow, Tuesday 11 February, the CIAA said, but instructed passengers to direct all flight queries to their airline.

A CAL spokesperson said, “Cayman Airways understands that the runway closure is expected to be until at least 6:45pm this evening, while the Cayman Islands Airports Authority (CIAA) conducts inspections and makes the necessary arrangements to reopen.”

The airline spokesperson said that as a result of the ORIA runway closure on Grand Cayman, Cayman Airways flight KX883 from La Ceiba was diverted to Cayman Brac, and flight KX203 from Tampa was diverted to Miami.

Miami flights KX106 and KX107 this evening are currently delayed until further notice.

Cayman Airways Express flight KX424 from Little Cayman was diverted to Cayman Brac, and KX4725 from Grand Cayman to Little Cayman will be cancelled due to daylight restrictions at Little Cayman’s Edward Bodden Airfield. “Cayman Airways will continue to provide operational updates as soon as they are available.”