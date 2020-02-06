MLAs use privilege to deride gay rights

MLA Anthony Eden (SAV) in the Legislative Assembly, 31 January 2020

(CNS): The veteran MLA for Savannah, Anthony Eden, led the charge, once again, of politicians using parliamentary privilege to deride the LGBT community and attack marriage equality. As well as making claims that coronavirus, the recent earthquake, AIDS and even global warming are all God’s punishment for the immorality that foreigners are bringing here, Eden called on government to defy the governor and the UK and not allow equal rights for gay people.

Speaking in the Legislative Assembly on Friday, after presenting a private member’s motion calling for protection for pastors and others if they use the Bible to preach against gay rights with freedom from any consequences, he said that last week’s earthquake was a sign of the “end times”.

“We better take warning for what’s going on,” he said, before quoting from parts of the bible.

Earthquakes are, however, geological phenomena that happen every single day around the world, even ones of significant magnitude, as the Earth’s tectonic plates slip against each other. This has been happening since the early days of the planet’s formation, billions of years before the evolution of our species.

Nevertheless, Eden suggested that the consequences of defying Governor Martyn Roper or any instructions from the UK about imposing gay marriage would be far less than what he believes is the punishment likely to befall us from God’s wrath. The now familiar rhetoric from Eden followed a similar pattern, which accused the local LGBT community of debauchery and trying to prevent Christians from speaking out. This appears to be based on the LGBT community’s wish to be respected and enjoy equal protections under the law, just like everyone else.

Using a private member’s motion as a tool to promote his interpretation of Christianity, he called on government to affirm the right to quote scripture. However, the debate focused largely on the controversies of gay marriage and Eden’s own very well documented homophobia. He even took aim at Sesame Street for its introduction of the subject as part of the children’s television show’s aim to be as inclusive as possible and preach tolerance to kids.

The debate took some two hours from a packed parliamentary agenda, although government has still not addressed the actual violation of one gay couple’s long running rights by bringing the necessary legislation to create a framework for same-sex civil unions.

While MLAs found time to talk about gay people as an abomination and make unfounded allegations that the LGBT community is oppressing Christians and their right to cite scripture, not one of them acknowledged the violation of the rights of Chantelle Day and Vickie Bodden.

Day and Bodden are a same-sex couple who have been refused the right to marry but not offered any alternatives that could pave the way for them to enjoy the right to a private and family life, even though the Court of Appeal has given directions to the government to do so.

It was not clear whether or not government was expected to act in some way in responce to the motion, given that freedom of expression is protected in the Constitution, but it was supported on the government benches. While the point of the motion was unclear, members seized the opportunity to tout their Christian beliefs. Although not all of them spent time insulting and deriding the LGBT community, the issue remained simmering below the surface throughout the debate, with not one MLA offering support to the LGBT community.

Many of them perpetuated the myth that being gay or transgender is a lifestyle choice that has been brought to Cayman, along with atheism, by foreigners. Even Education Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly promoted that idea as she rose to support the motion, completely ignoring the significant and increasingly vocal group of Caymanians who are openly members of the LGBT community and a growing section of the population that no longer affiliates with any religion.

Several members of government’s front bench were absent from the debate. As soon as Eden rose to present the motion on what he called freedom of conscience, the premier left the chamber. At the time of the division on the vote he and ministers Moses Kirkconnell, Roy McTaggart and Joey Hew were absent. The former opposition leader, Ezzard Miller, also left the LA before the vote. Although she did not contribute, Minister Tara Rivers did support the motion.

See the proceedings below on CIGTV: