Minister steers through bundle of offshore laws

Financial Services Minister Tara Rivers in the Legislative Assembly, 30 January

(CNS): As the Cayman authorities rush to meet the recommendations in last year’s damning CFATF review to plug gaps, address shortcomings and deal with vulnerabilities in the local protections against financial crime, Minister Tara Rivers steered through another bundles of laws last week. This latest batch of legislation focused on modernising the beneficial ownership regime as well as enhancing regulatory structures in funds.

The Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2020, the Limited Liability Partnership (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and the Limited Liability Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2020 were all passed. Officials said that the bills provide clarity on what constitutes a beneficial owner and the responsibilities of corporate service providers to gather, record and fille the information with the Registrar of Companies.

The Private Funds Bill, 2020 and the Mutual Funds (Amendment) Bill, 2020 enhance the regulatory infrastructure for investment funds, including previously exempted funds, with the familiar sensible and commercially responsive model that has been the backbone of the Cayman Islands’ success as a leading jurisdiction for investment funds, officials from Rivers’ ministry explained.

The International Tax Co-operation (Economic Substance) (Amendment) Bill 2019 was also passed and has been the subject of industry consultation. The amendments were designed to maintain alignment with international standards and to facilitate effective implementation of the law in a manner which can better withstand the scrutiny of international monitoring and peer reviews regarding the “substantial activities” requirement for no tax or only nominal tax jurisdictions under the OECD BEPS Action 5 on Harmful Tax Practices.

See the full debates on CIGTV below: