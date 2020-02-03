Minister steers through bundle of offshore laws
(CNS): As the Cayman authorities rush to meet the recommendations in last year’s damning CFATF review to plug gaps, address shortcomings and deal with vulnerabilities in the local protections against financial crime, Minister Tara Rivers steered through another bundles of laws last week. This latest batch of legislation focused on modernising the beneficial ownership regime as well as enhancing regulatory structures in funds.
The Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2020, the Limited Liability Partnership (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and the Limited Liability Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2020 were all passed. Officials said that the bills provide clarity on what constitutes a beneficial owner and the responsibilities of corporate service providers to gather, record and fille the information with the Registrar of Companies.
The Private Funds Bill, 2020 and the Mutual Funds (Amendment) Bill, 2020 enhance the regulatory infrastructure for investment funds, including previously exempted funds, with the familiar sensible and commercially responsive model that has been the backbone of the Cayman Islands’ success as a leading jurisdiction for investment funds, officials from Rivers’ ministry explained.
The International Tax Co-operation (Economic Substance) (Amendment) Bill 2019 was also passed and has been the subject of industry consultation. The amendments were designed to maintain alignment with international standards and to facilitate effective implementation of the law in a manner which can better withstand the scrutiny of international monitoring and peer reviews regarding the “substantial activities” requirement for no tax or only nominal tax jurisdictions under the OECD BEPS Action 5 on Harmful Tax Practices.
See the full debates on CIGTV below:
If you align with EU tax demands, kiss your half US business goodbye. There is no international agreement on what “harmful tax practices” look like and it is unlikely that the US or China are going to agree the EU model for the future.
One thing to enact laws, another thing to enforce them. How many people have been busted under the existing regulatory legislation? Last time I checked it was none.
Did she steal any more pensions in the process?
You can hear the champagne bottles popping in the offices of the local audit firms, the only winners in this mess.
what “mess” exactly? Please elaborate
I am sure no tears are being shed at the local law firms who will be getting tens of millions in fees registering these entities.
The two large law firms needlessly dragged the private funds bill process over the past year by continuously putting up roadblocks.