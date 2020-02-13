Minister flip-flops over carnivals

Batabano carnival

(CNS): Despite insisting that government wanted Grand Cayman’s rival adult carnivals consolidated into one weekend, Dwayne Seymour, the minister responsible for culture, has announced another change of plan. Now Batabano will be held on Saturday, 9 May, CayMas on Monday, 18 May (Discovery Day), and the carnival on Cayman Brac will take place as planned on Saturday, 16 May, creating what the minister described as a “Carnival Week”.

In a press release issued Thursday, Seymour described negotiations about when the street parties would take place as “hard work” involving “many hours of meetings”, which was “not an easy task and required many proposals and counter-proposals with stakeholders and vested parties”. He also stated that he had asked the Cayman National Cultural Foundation (CNCF) to play a more active role in handling what he clearly found to be tough negotiations.

“We have sat through many hours of meetings with the purpose of discussing decisions about how Cayman Carnival could best model from the successes of regional partners in hosting a unified carnival and creating a bar none experience,” Seymour said in the release about the carnivals, which he said were “near and dear” to his heart.

When CNCF got involved, they formed a steering committee involving the representatives from the rival revellers and were able to reach an agreement about dates, which has seen the carnivals remain as two separate events despite the efforts to claim otherwise.

The leaders of the three carnivals all claimed to be satisfied with the outcome in the release. Batabano Chairperson Donna Myrie-Stephen said she was also pleased that Junior Batabano will still be held on the first weekend of May, followed by the main parade on the second.

Brent McLean, Chairman of CayMas, said he believed the changes had the potential to position Cayman as an attractive carnival destination, while Ventisha Conolly, a member of the Braccanal Committee, said she was pleased no other carnival would compete with their street parade.

Despite arriving at a deal, not all participants were pleased. Hurley’s Media has announced that their Mas team, which has supported and jumped with CayMas for the last three carnivals, will now switch its support to Batabano so that those taking part will enjoy a full weekend of revelry. A spokesperson said that moving CayMas to a Monday will have a detrimental impact on the event, even though it is a public holiday.

“Having the road parade on Monday will have a huge impact on attendee numbers and their experience for this year’s carnival,” said Brydie Phillips, the PR and marketing manager. She also said it clashed with one of Hurley’s major annual events, the Cayman Billfish Rundown, an international fishing tournament that has already been scheduled to start on that day.

“We have been working to ensure CayMas road parade remains on the Saturday of the Discovery Day long weekend and we are incredibly disappointed with the decision that the road parade for CayMas would move to a Monday and that government officials were not able to see the value in holding it on the Saturday,” Phillips said.