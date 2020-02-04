Minister defends changes for Health City doctors

Health City Cayman Islands, East End

(CNS): Changes to the Health Practitioners Law, apparently designed to help doctors and other professional healthcare workers at Health City Cayman Islands renew their licence to practice beyond the original six year cap, were brought in good faith and not to avoid government law suits, the health minister has said. Dwayne Seymour said they were to address anomalies with licence renewals and related issues that would smooth the registration process and lift the cap.

Speaking in the Legislative Assembly last week, Seymour said that his ministry had received representation about sorting out some anomalies between the health law and regulations that led to early expiry on some doctors’ licences. However, the justification for all the amendments was not detailed.

In the debate following the confusing presentation of the amending legislation, opposition members said the bill would create more problems surrounding what are known as institutional practitioners, those working at the East End hospital, where the qualification for a licence is not as stringent as other doctors working elsewhere.

Ezzard Miller (NS) questioned the minister about how many people were affected, what problem the bill was seeking to fix and who had caused the registration and licensing problems, as he urged him to withdraw the legislation.

He argued that the ‘institutional’ provision had been designed for Health City doctors only, with a cap, as they were not meant to be in Cayman beyond six years. But this law would allow them to stay much longer, which would enable them to go on to get permanent residence and then work at other healthcare facilities, undermining the original intention of the law to try and protect local doctors who need to reach much higher standards to get a licence.

Miller challenged the minister about the lack of support in the sector from stakeholders for these changes and said it illustrated the problems that the parallel system the institutional provision for registration has created. He also raised the question of pending lawsuits, after it was clear some Health City doctors had been practicing without licences because they had expired before their six years were up, though it was unclear how that had happened.

His concerns were echoed by Deputy Opposition Leader Alva Suckoo, who questioned why the cap was going to be lifted, saying that this defeated the entire purpose of having the separate systems designed to protect local doctors. Suckoo also warned of the dangers of passing legislation for specific individuals.

But Seymour defended the bill, saying people had great confidence in the Heath City doctors and that they had saved many lives. He said they should be allowed to stay and, like anyone else, go on to apply for PR if they qualified, though it did not mean they would necessarily achieve it.

Seymour said people had become attached to their doctors and Caymanians should be thankful for the HCCI doctors for coming here and doing the great work that they did.

See the debate on CIG TV below: