Miller calls for LA meeting to debate ousting Mac

Cayman Islands Legislative Assembly

(CNS): Now that the speaker of the Legislative Assembly has taken a leave of absence and the deputy speaker has resigned, the LA has been left “with a procedural void” if urgent legislation needs to be passed, North Side MLA Ezzard Miller has said. He is calling on the opposition members to join him in requesting a special meeting of the LA to elect a deputy speaker and debate a motion of no confidence in House Speaker McKeeva Bush.

Bush announced on Monday that he was temporarily stepping down as speaker to deal with his mental health issues and his abuse of alcohol, following an incident early Saturday morning where he allegedly violently assaulted a bar manager. In protest against the fact that the speaker has not resigned or been removed after that incident, MLA Bernie Bush resigned as deputy speaker on Thursday.

Miller, who has been decisively calling for the removal of McKeeva Bush as speaker, maintained in a release issued Friday morning that the situation was urgent. He said the Cayman Islands “is on the verge of a constitutional crisis” and that MLAs “must assume our responsibility by invoking the relevant provisions of the Cayman Islands Constitution and the Legislature’s Standing Orders to deal with such matters”.

He said this has become necessary because “it is obvious that the speaker will not do the honourable thing and resign. It is also clear that the premier and the Unity Government will not revoke the current speaker’s election.”

Miller congratulated Bernie Bush “on his bold and decisive action” in resigning, but said this left “a procedural void in the event there needs to be a meeting of the Legislative Assembly to deal with urgent matters such as the passage of legislation to remove the Cayman Islands from the OECD blacklist”.

He noted that section 72 of the Constitution mandates the election of an MLA who is not a member of Cabinet to serve as deputy speaker.

According to Standing Order 8(2) of the Legislative Assembly, the presiding officer (the speaker) must summon a meeting of the House on the written request, signed by at least seven MLAs, stating the terms of the motion or motions which they wish to debate.

McKeeva Bush’s leave of absence has still not been formally announced and it is not clear when it will begin, if it has not already done so. Meanwhile, Bernie Bush resigned “with immediate effect”. It is, therefore, an open question as to who would be the presiding officer at a special meeting or when it would be held, given that both the speaker and the premier, as well as MLA Kenneth Bryan are still in London.

Nevertheless, Miller is inviting the six members of the opposition to join him in requesting this special meeting of the House to debate two motions: the first to elect a deputy speaker and the second to debate a motion of no confidence in the current speaker, McKeeva Bush.

He said that as “duly elected representatives of the people” it was their responsibility to do the right thing “in safeguarding the reputation of the Legislative Assembly and of the Cayman Islands”.