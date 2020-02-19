Max 8 to take maintenance flight

Cayman Airways Max 8 aircraft (Photo by Paul Tibbetts)

(CNS): One of Cayman Airways’ still grounded new 737 Max 8 aircraft will take to the skies this weekend as part of its maintenance programme. Both planes have been sitting on the tarmac at Owen Roberts International Airport for almost a year in an active maintenance regime. But an actual flight of the aircraft (VP-CIW), operated by Captain Stephen Coe and Captain Perry Panton with an observer from the Civil Aviation Authority of the Cayman Islands (CAACI) and a representative from the manufacturer, Boeing, will take place this weekend.

The date for the maintenance flight of the second Max aircraft (VP-CIX) is yet to be determined but will occur by early March, CAL officials said in a press release about the planned flights.

“For almost a year, the grounded Max aircraft have been maintained under an active storage maintenance program as specified by the manufacturer,” stated CAL President and CEO Fabian Whorms, who is a former aircraft engineer.

“Routine maintenance flights become necessary over time as part of this maintenance programme and are being conducted in coordination with the CAACI and Boeing. The exact day and time of the flight for VP-CIW will depend on clearance times provided by Air Traffic Control to avoid airport congestion at ORIA, but likely to be late Saturday afternoon or Sunday morning.

“In addition to the upcoming maintenance flight, we are planning to shortly ferry VP-CIW to a US-based maintenance and storage facility to conduct some required maintenance work and to prepare the aircraft for return to service, which is generally expected to occur later this year.”

Whorms added, “Our second Max, VP-CIX, which has not conducted any commercial flights since its March 2019 delivery, does not require the same level of maintenance at this time and will remain in the current active storage maintenance programme on Grand Cayman.”