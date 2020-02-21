Man injured trying to escape police

(CNS): Police were involved in a pursuit through central George Town on Thursday morning after the driver of a blue Honda Civic refused to pull over. Cops pursued the car at around 8:30am, using emergency lights and sirens, during the morning congestion from Eastern Avenue to the Washington Blvd area, where the man stopped the car, got out and made off on foot. The officers continued the chase but he manged to escape.

Officers carried on searching and later learned that he had received serious but non-life-threatening injuries while he was running away. The police tracked him down and he was spoken to by the officers, who warned that he would be prosecuted for several driving offences. He was then taken by the Emergency Medical Services to the hospital for treatment.

The vehicle he was driving was searched by the officers but nothing illegal was found and the matter is now under investigation.

The RCIPS also stated in the press release that a safety assessment had been made before the officers involved decided to pursue this driver.