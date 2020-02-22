Man critical after George Town shooting
(CNS): An unidentified man is currently in a critical but stable condition at the Cayman Islands Hospital after he was shot last night sometime around 8:30pm. Police said they and other emergency services were called to Shedden Road after a report that gunshots had been fired and a man was hurt. The man was take to the hospital for emergency treatment. Police have given no other details at this point.
The shooting is under investigation by the Criminal Investigations Department and detectives are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information about the incident to come forward. Anyone who can assist is asked to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.
Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the police website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.
What is “normal” in Cayman anymore? Normal went out the window in the 80’s. I have never seen a place that was such an ideally tranquil island deteriorate so rapidly in every way. Everyone is trying to blame everyone for the demeanour of these criminals. Personally, I feel it goes back to the poor parenting. Also the huge influx of unqualified immigrants that roam the roads looking for a quick $$ buck with no intention of doing an honest days work to earn it. For such a financially secure island there were never organisations in place to deal with youngsters that had gone off the rails or parents that couldn’t cope mentally to deal with life itself, or indeed any other drama. There’s a whole host of problems on this island that has lead to the crime that we are suffering today. Social Services, Mash Team, caring for the Elderly, lack of a mental Health Team, poor Education system, Trade College etc., the list is endless!! Yes, some of these are in place now albeit run by inexperienced personnel, through no fault of their own, but it’s too little, too late. Be very careful where your next vote of Government lay people. Don’t criticise RCIPS and the U.K. officers because they are trying to do their best with the tools they have. The way crime is escalating here you need to stop being too cock sure that tourists (your bread and butter) that will always want to visit here. Because once they stop, they won’t come back and this island will slide into the sea.
Of course you can blame the RCIPS. The whole issue is directly linked to numerous acts of overt corruption that the police fail to investigate, or prosecute.
I hope RCCL and Carnival are reading this!
Might help if people knew where on Shedden Rd. this happened
Very probably at the junction with Little Jamaica.
Please someone help the police before anymore people get kill by guns.
The second worst assault that took place in George Town last night.
I hope some of you fellas that live in the Scranton area will wake up someday and stop being wastemen and nuisance to society and live like a normal human being!