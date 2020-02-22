Man critical after George Town shooting

(CNS): An unidentified man is currently in a critical but stable condition at the Cayman Islands Hospital after he was shot last night sometime around 8:30pm. Police said they and other emergency services were called to Shedden Road after a report that gunshots had been fired and a man was hurt. The man was take to the hospital for emergency treatment. Police have given no other details at this point.

The shooting is under investigation by the Criminal Investigations Department and detectives are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information about the incident to come forward. Anyone who can assist is asked to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.

Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the police website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.