London office working on ‘crisis’ plan

André Ebanks

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Government Office in the UK (CIGO-UK) is establishing a crisis communications plan in partnership with the government here to improve the flow of information in the event of an emergency. The recent earthquake and ongoing coronavirus outbreak have been shared through the CIGO-UK, in partnership with Cayman Connection UK (CCUK) and the Friends of Cayman group, but the aim is to go further and encourage Cayman residents in the UK to register with the office.

Cayman Islands UK and European representative, André Ebanks, explained what his office is doing to improve lines of communication and why.

“The experiences of crisis communications throughout the earthquake, tsunami warnings and now the current threat of the novel coronavirus have shown us, more than ever, that we need to be organised and well prepared to serve Caymanians, not only in Cayman, but those travelling and living overseas,” he said. “We hope that those Caymanians will register with our office so that we can be of assistance, if needed.”

Ebanks said this would mean the office could share information promptly and directly.

“We find it encouraging that since 2 February, at the time of our first novel Coronavirus notice, we have received over 50 registrations from Caymanians. Current advice from the UK’s Foreign Office is that British Nationals are being advised to leave China if they are able, and this includes Caymanians,” he added.

Ebanks said it was important that CIGO-UK stays in close contact with officials on the ground in Cayman, and stands ready to assist Caymanians overseas.

The London office has also been coordinating with the Ministry of Health, Hazard Management Cayman Islands (HMCI) and the Foreign Office in the UK to ensure they are reaching all Caymanians in the UK with the correct messages and information.

Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee is in communication with the CIGO-UK to share updates from the Ministry of Health. “It is useful to better understand the mission of the CIGO-UK who are alert and aware of the Caymanians in the UK and will be of assistance to those affected where possible and necessary,” he said.

HMCI Director Danielle Coleman said prompt, well-prepared coordination between departments for crisis communications was vital,

“It is important not to forget the role that our overseas office provides in coordinating and disseminating emergency messages. We are working with the CIGO-UK and CCUK to refine our crisis communications to include our diaspora overseas, and as such we recommend that Caymanians who are travelling or living overseas register with these entities so that they can be kept up to date with happenings in Cayman,” she said.

CCUK, a network for Caymanians Overseas, works in partnership with CIGO-UK to disseminate information. Alanis Linwood-Amor, Cayman Connection’s Lead Alumni Ambassador in Cayman, reached out to CIGO-UK to assist with coordination of coronavirus communications through CCUK last weekend.

“My experience as a Caymanian student overseas taught me how important it is to stay connected with fellow Caymanians and with CIGO-UK,” she said. Now back in Cayman, she acts as a point of contact for CCUK but also keeps those currently away informed and connected on what’s happening on the island.

“My communication with the CIGO-UK has also assisted the Ministry of Health’s efforts to share information about the coronavirus to a wider audience,” she said.