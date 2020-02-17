Legal aid refused in ‘secret’ Dart beach access fight
(CNS): The battle to retain the natural beauty of Smith Cove and keep the place accessible to locals is one of several ongoing beach access fights the public is now engaged in. As access to the famous Seven Mile Beach for ordinary people has virtually disappeared, a group of women from West Bay, who believe they have the law on their side, are locked in two legal battles, one with government and, as can now be revealed, another with Dart. But with legal aid denied for that fight, the case is in trouble.
The Cayman Islands’ largest developer was able to secure permission from the Central Planning Authority last year to move four public beach access points at its Kimpton hotel site on the northern end of 7MB and the two access points surrounding the tunnel on West Bay Road. Although the public was kept in the dark after the Dart group managed to secure closed door hearings for the application to remove them from the register, the West Bay Concerned Citizens group managed to mount an eleventh hour challenge.
The gag order appears to finally have been lifted on the case and the women have revealed that they were able to secure an adjournment during the intervention and delay what they say was the illegal removal of these access points in order to seek legal aid in what is very obviously a public interest battle.
But the legal aid director has now declined the women’s application, putting the case in jeopardy.
Already involved in a costly legal battle over the much wider problem of the land registrar refusing to follow the law and register the hundreds of historic rights of way and access points, this critical decision comes as another major blow.
In a press release this weekend the women explained that the four access points refer to West Bay North, Block 11B, Parcel 61; West Bay North, Block 11B Parcel 87REM 1; and West Bay South, Block 12E, Parcels 84 and 107. “These accesses were given by the previous owners for use by the public,” the women explained, adding that Cayman Shores Development and Seafire Resorts Ltd, both Dart subsidiaries, now want to relocate all of them.
But continuing the fight without legal aid will be almost impossible. The women said that the legal aid director stated the application was denied in part because the CPA had already given the move the green light and also because the applications did not justify public funding.
The women said they were told by the director that they had “the capabilities to make the necessary arrangements if they wish to pursue the matter”, which appeared to be based solely on the fact that in the closed door hearings the women had managed to get a lawyer to appear for them on that occasion.
Given the situation, the group said it has filed an application to have the legal aid director’s decision reviewed. They said they had also pointed out that the decision by the CPA, which they contend, had “no legal authority to give permission to the applicants to move the accesses” without offering pertinent reasons.
“It is obvious that the director has not understood why it is necessary to intervene for many legal reasons,” Ezmie Smith, one of the leaders of the group, said. “The director has quoted that the modification will have no effect on the public and has quoted exactly from the applicants’ originating summons. The director has not understood that interference of public lawful rights of access to the beaches of the Cayman Islands cannot be dictated by the developers,” she added.
Speaking at the Smith Cove event Saturday, Billy Adam, who is supporting the women’s group, appealed to the people to stand up against what is happening. He pointed out that in Jamaica there is no longer a single accessible beach that does not charge people to use them. He raged about the secrecy and the betrayal by government and urged people to get involved before the fate of Jamaica’s beaches befall Cayman’s.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: development, Local News
This despicable strong arming of lands law needs escalating all the way to the privy council. It’s high time the people put a wrench in Dart’s plan for a change. Everyone has their breaking point and Cayman is about to have a revolution if this continues.
These ladies should receive National Hero awards!
As I read this account all I can say is ” Wow … this is what I wrote about in 1978 in a now infamous article that led to my being branded a communist because I dared suggest that Caymanians refrain from selling absolute titles to their land to those whom Andrew Morris Gerrard termed “aliens”.
I am further reminded of Commissioner Cardinal’s sage advice to the late Mr. Willy Farrington upon his (Cardinal’s ) departure from these islands .” Willy my boy , now that you are on the map , don’t let them take it away from you.”
In both cases we , the Caymanian people failed to heed the advice given and now it has come to this . As a public intellectual historian and author on Caymanian development I encourage the Caymanian people to fight for their birthright and commend those spearheading the campaign . In several respects however the struggle must be an eternal one ,not least because” we are often appealing against Caesar to Caesar”.
Finally , I find these observations appropriate in instances of this nature : ” There are none so blind as those who will not see ” and most profoundly :This is the message that must be spread through the streets , through the districts and the by-ways of these islands to a people from whom everything is being taken , including most crucially , their sense of their own self -worth . People cannot live without this sense ; and they will do anything whatever to regain it . That is why the most dangerous creation in any society are those persons who realize they have nothing to lose.
Change will come to these islands as it has come to those jurisdictions throughout history where the elite through greed ,avariciousness , arrogance and contempt incurred the wrath of the masses . As Dr. Martin Luther King remarked , ” The arc of the moral universe is long but it always bends toward justice .”
The land (including rights of way ) belongs to no one , if not to Caymanians.
Don’t blame Dart blame our greedy corrupt politicians who sold and gave away our island to Dart and Jamaicans. Island will never be the same again. Sorry but I am sick and tired of foreigners coming here and destroying what was once paradise. Now I can’t tell if I am in Miami or Kingston. When all the shit is destroyed Jamaicans will run home and the rest will go back to where they came from because lets call a spade a spade they are only here for the money. I will wait for the thumbs down because the truth hurts!
Caymanians … Just kiss Cayman GOODBYE and thank your government for giving it to DART …. Imagine we have to fight for the rights to use a beach .. ON AN ISLAND
I am struggling to think of any possible justification for having held the planning hearings in secret. The decision should be quashed on that basis alone (and the chair of the CPA fired as having demonstrated his manifest unfitness for the role)
Reading is easy, comprehension less so.
More of Aldart’s slippery machinations….I tell you folks, he’s securing his future at the expense of every other Caymanian (that are not in politrics). Most dangerous and selfserving leader you have ever had.
Come on let us help them, they are all trustworthy persons. They are doing this for our us, our children and grand children.
Will somebody set up the page for them? We have to do this. They are all trustworthy persons. I am retired and don’t have much but I am willing to c hip in a few dollars. I believe it will be well supported. Come on, they are
Come on they are all doing this for us, our children and grand children.
Do not cry shame on them- some did the best they could. I saw my father sell off a little piece of beach land we had to feed us and put clothes on our back and pay school fees. He got sick and could not continue working on the ships so he had to let it go. It is still sitting there, weeds have taken it over for decades now, the owner didn’t ever do anything with it. I tried to buy it back when I started working but he wouldn’t sell it back. I offered five times what he paid but could get him to sell it back.
Thankfully, my family and I can now use the consolidated access at Royal Palms to access the beach. In our previous attempt to use the old more northerly one a few years ago, we walked smack in to a kitchen wall, presumably built by the previous owners of the property. Thank you Dart for resolving this issue.
Our country and its politicians are bought and paid for…they need to worry more about this than whether we are on any blacklist…We are damn lucky that no major press has gotten hold of this corruption yet…
Jack don’t want me to bathe on my beach……. Jack
Oh but we’re made to believe that he loves & cares for our island and people yet now the truth is clear it’s a farce and the man is like a two headed poisonous snake. His intent is clear to get as much land as possible in order to have complete control, his pockets are so deep that he’ll soon make an offer to the UK to buy us.
We have to support the West Bay Women and even do a Go Fund Me page if that’s what it takes to win this battle. We can’t rely on Alden as he’s a stool pigeon for Dart & Mac.
Wow…. this is so absolutely shocking. I am disgraced!
Recognizing injustice is not our disgrace to bear!
This shit is getting out of hand..Who is charge of legal aid? This has got to stop. Caymanians this is oppression..We need to stand up, protest, start a go fund me account or find some other means of fighting these battles as the current government isn’t worth their salt and giving away everything we have for the love of money.
All for the LOVE OF MONEY and increasing the population here. We have an insurmountable volumn of traffic, a cluster of more and more building blocking people from the sea, and a big rise of cost of living soon come. Meanwhile it appears the lawmakers in power are sleeping. Many Caymanians have to leave their homes for the UK, but they are not happy.
RIP Cayman, I’m glad I was born and raised at the time I was, future Caymanians unfortunately will never experience the peace and beauty we did..
This is a sad time for our Island.
Guess this is the kind of shady stuff that made other countries run them out.
This has got to stop. We will have nothing left shortly……already the views from the WB Road are gone and now CIG and the C.I. civil service are complicit in facilitating our banishment from the beach(es).
Shame on all of those who have sold out! They are selling out their people, their island and future generations. Shame, Shame, Shame.
Perhaps the ladies should launch a cloud funding drive to pay for their legal actions (with all the appropriate governance and oversight of the disbursements, built in)?.