Legal aid refused in ‘secret’ Dart beach access fight

One of the beach access points that the Dart Group wants to move

(CNS): The battle to retain the natural beauty of Smith Cove and keep the place accessible to locals is one of several ongoing beach access fights the public is now engaged in. As access to the famous Seven Mile Beach for ordinary people has virtually disappeared, a group of women from West Bay, who believe they have the law on their side, are locked in two legal battles, one with government and, as can now be revealed, another with Dart. But with legal aid denied for that fight, the case is in trouble.

The Cayman Islands’ largest developer was able to secure permission from the Central Planning Authority last year to move four public beach access points at its Kimpton hotel site on the northern end of 7MB and the two access points surrounding the tunnel on West Bay Road. Although the public was kept in the dark after the Dart group managed to secure closed door hearings for the application to remove them from the register, the West Bay Concerned Citizens group managed to mount an eleventh hour challenge.

The gag order appears to finally have been lifted on the case and the women have revealed that they were able to secure an adjournment during the intervention and delay what they say was the illegal removal of these access points in order to seek legal aid in what is very obviously a public interest battle.

But the legal aid director has now declined the women’s application, putting the case in jeopardy.

Already involved in a costly legal battle over the much wider problem of the land registrar refusing to follow the law and register the hundreds of historic rights of way and access points, this critical decision comes as another major blow.

In a press release this weekend the women explained that the four access points refer to West Bay North, Block 11B, Parcel 61; West Bay North, Block 11B Parcel 87REM 1; and West Bay South, Block 12E, Parcels 84 and 107. “These accesses were given by the previous owners for use by the public,” the women explained, adding that Cayman Shores Development and Seafire Resorts Ltd, both Dart subsidiaries, now want to relocate all of them.

But continuing the fight without legal aid will be almost impossible. The women said that the legal aid director stated the application was denied in part because the CPA had already given the move the green light and also because the applications did not justify public funding.

The women said they were told by the director that they had “the capabilities to make the necessary arrangements if they wish to pursue the matter”, which appeared to be based solely on the fact that in the closed door hearings the women had managed to get a lawyer to appear for them on that occasion.

Given the situation, the group said it has filed an application to have the legal aid director’s decision reviewed. They said they had also pointed out that the decision by the CPA, which they contend, had “no legal authority to give permission to the applicants to move the accesses” without offering pertinent reasons.

“It is obvious that the director has not understood why it is necessary to intervene for many legal reasons,” Ezmie Smith, one of the leaders of the group, said. “The director has quoted that the modification will have no effect on the public and has quoted exactly from the applicants’ originating summons. The director has not understood that interference of public lawful rights of access to the beaches of the Cayman Islands cannot be dictated by the developers,” she added.

Speaking at the Smith Cove event Saturday, Billy Adam, who is supporting the women’s group, appealed to the people to stand up against what is happening. He pointed out that in Jamaica there is no longer a single accessible beach that does not charge people to use them. He raged about the secrecy and the betrayal by government and urged people to get involved before the fate of Jamaica’s beaches befall Cayman’s.