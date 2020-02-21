JP Morgan report warns of climate catastrophe
(CNS): A banking giant that has been criticised for its heavy investments in the fossil fuel industry has circulated a new climate report that it commissioned, which warns of “catastrophic outcomes” and threats to human life “as we know it” if the world does not take immediate action to cut emissions. JP Morgan Chase paid for the report but it was written by a team that was “wholly independent from the company”, according to the BBC, and it has been circulated to its clients. The report is not public and the bank has made no official comment about the findings.
The report, written by a group of economists and not climate activists, called for a global tax on carbon. But the authors were pessimistic, saying that “this is not going to happen anytime soon”.
“It is a global problem but no global solution is in sight,” the report stated.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Climate Change, Science & Nature
coronovirus? people? our politicians not worrying about them…only lodge..port and lining their pockets😢
BS
There are fewer complaints about our complicity with JBS, Cargill, Smithfield, Tyson Foods, Perdue, Monsanto, National Beef and other industrial meat conglomerates that are diverting and poisoning fresh water rivers, deforesting the planet for additional unsustainable feed crops, and contributing more greenhouse gases than all the global fossil fuel use combined. It’s humanity’s diet that’s the problem, but also the solution, and something we can control. Unless we change our dining preferences, and soon, human population is accelerating well beyond +3’C point of no return. You can bank on that.
CATASTROPHE Wow, that sounds really really really bad!
Meanwhile: Gore’s Predictions Fall Flat
12 years after Al Gore’s “Inconvenient Truth” guilt/fear producing predictions, let’s close by examining just how accurate his “science” proved to be on his way to the bank.
1. Rising Sea Levels – inaccurate and misleading. Al was even discovered
purchasing a beachfront mansion! And so did Obama’s
2. Increased Tornadoes – declining for decades.
3. New Ice Age in Europe – they’ve been spared; it never happened.
4. South Sahara Drying Up – completely untrue.
5. Massive Flooding in China and India – again didn’t happen.
6. Melting Arctic – false – 2015 represents the largest refreezing in years.
7. Polar Bear Extinction – actually they are increasing!
8. Temperature Increases Due to CO2 – no significant rising for over 18 years.
9. Katrina a Foreshadow of the Future – false – past 10 years, no F3 hurricanes; “longest drought ever!”
10. The Earth Would be in a “True Planetary Emergency” Within a Decade Unless Drastic Action Taken to Reduce Greenhouse Gasses – never happened.
#6
These are headlines. Your arguments please!
* Arctic ice melt changing major ocean current.
* NASA Has Detected Millions of Methane Hotspots Littering The Arctic. If tundra melts, it releases methane and other carbon emissions into the atmosphere, further accelerating global warming. Today, we know the Arctic is warming twice as fast as any other place on Earth.
* The Arctic’s thawing ground is releasing a shocking amount of dangerous gases
* Welp, Scientists Found 28 New Virus Groups in a Melting Glacier
* Alaska’s sea ice has completely melted away (AUG 05, 2019 article)
Does the * means your claims are real?
Have you ever heard of concept that ice melts naturally?
What about the concept that ice was once water? Because it was.
And some if that ice also can become a gas called Water Vapor? (the leading Greenhouse Gas (70%) by the way that’s supposedly destroying the earth)
Ice melting occurs all the time, perfectly naturally does not mean there is pending catastrophe.
Do you know that in Cambrian period, the central plains of the Unites States where completely underwater? Co2 was about 7000 PPM and animals and plants were striving?
Alaska’s sea ice is melting…. when in August? this is what it looks like now almost March https://www.cruisin.me/cruise-port-webcams/united-states/dutch-harbor-alaska4/
Keep drinking the koolaid
When all your fake news comes from the 700 Club, Breitbart, Fox, Heritage Foundation, Freedomworks, and Christian Science Monitor…can I hear a hallelujah!
What happening in the Arctic region is a FACT, not fake news.
And who said that the sources YOU rely on is not bullshit masquerading as science? Corporate science to be exact.
Arctic ice melt changing major ocean current: https://climate.nasa.gov/
The Arctic’s thawing ground is releasing a shocking amount of dangerous gases https://www.nationalgeographic.com/science/2020
Good enough sources for you?
Did you buy your hard hat yet, for when the sky falls on your head? What about your raft?
I hear Al gore is selling rafts now.
Religious nuts are hillarious
Yeah, you are diagreeing with someone agreeing with you.
It would take more than a decade for this to happen- you should KNOW at least that.
If your brain does not sense it YET, doesn’t mean it is not happening.
You should not be questioning global warming simply because it does not jive with your limited perspective.
free solution: stop having children, stop eating meat.
12:38 It’s not the west that are responsible for over-populating the globe.. You are telling the wrong people not to procreate. As for the meat argument. Just cut down.. no need to abandon it completely.
…and finally punctuated by the racist personal bias proclamation for a perfect Rush Limbaugh score.
👍🏾brought to you from the far liberal, left wing, pro-gay media houses
JP Morgan – the company that employs Tony Blair as an advisor? He’s been paid by his employers to encourage investors to pour money into the Middle Eastern oil states for years.