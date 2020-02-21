JP Morgan report warns of climate catastrophe

(CNS): A banking giant that has been criticised for its heavy investments in the fossil fuel industry has circulated a new climate report that it commissioned, which warns of “catastrophic outcomes” and threats to human life “as we know it” if the world does not take immediate action to cut emissions. JP Morgan Chase paid for the report but it was written by a team that was “wholly independent from the company”, according to the BBC, and it has been circulated to its clients. The report is not public and the bank has made no official comment about the findings.

The report, written by a group of economists and not climate activists, called for a global tax on carbon. But the authors were pessimistic, saying that “this is not going to happen anytime soon”.

“It is a global problem but no global solution is in sight,” the report stated.