January 2020 hottest month ever recorded

(CNS): Last month was the hottest January ever recorded, according to NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information. Using climate records spanning 141 years, the scientists found that there has never been a warmer January than this year’s, even without an El Niño to boil up the Pacific. January 2020 marked the 44th consecutive January with temperatures above the 20th century average, reaching 2.05°F degrees higher.

As climate statistics become increasingly alarmed, the scientists noted the record high temperatures across parts of Scandinavia, Asia, the Indian Ocean, the central and western Pacific Ocean, the Atlantic Ocean, and Central and South America. Arctic sea ice cover was 5.3% below the 1981–2010 average, as was the snow cover in the Northern Hemisphere.

The report paints yet another bleak picture about the rapidly warming Earth. It predicts that 2020 will follow the trend of the last decade and will be another record breaking hot year across the planet.