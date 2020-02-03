WB homeowner moves landscaping
(CNS): The owner of a significant sized property on a beachfront plot in West Bay has complied with a planning notice to remove landscaping that had encroached onto the public road at a small and already congested junction. The trees, boulders and other features placed around the entrance to the new home had caused concern as they were blocking access to Mary Mollie Hydes Road, near Alfresco restaurant and the beach.
While local activists are relieved that the landscaping that was blocking access was removed, the concerns about the size of the property on the site remains. Ezmie Smith, a member of the Concerned Citizen group that pressed planning to address the problem, said she hopes government will ensure that any remaining bushes are not allowed to block access as they grow.
why does PWD not do intermittent checks on the progress of the new building/works so that this kind of thing does’ no’ happen to begin with? Is there a procedure in place for that to be done?
Good that they complied. But now the road is ugly like it was before. So what is the solution to that problem.
Good, now it looks just as shitty as the rest of West Bay
I believe you can do a FYI or just ask planning- they should know.
Wow!! They really tried to get away with that? What arrogance!
Would it be too much to ask you who owns this piece of property?
this is public information so if you really cared you could go to government building and request it.
Why weren’t there adequate setbacks of the wall on the first place. Where is the easement for underground utilities?
What a shame, it was really pretty.
Pretty but illegal and dangerous. The entire house is much to close to the road. They got away real lucky, in Jamaica last week land/ homeowners were forced to tear down two sets of townhouses.
wow… what an achievement by the cayman naysayers……zzzzzzzzz
The landscaping looked okay, not especially great. But TBH, it actually looks pretty god without it.
It doesn’t look as dumb, but the building is too close to the street.
LOL *good…