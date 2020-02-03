WB homeowner moves landscaping

West Bay house after boulders and landscaping were removed

WB house after boulders and landscaping were removed, view towards Alfresco Restaurant

West Bay house with boulders and landscaping

West Bay house with boulders and landscaping

West Bay house with boulders and landscaping

(CNS): The owner of a significant sized property on a beachfront plot in West Bay has complied with a planning notice to remove landscaping that had encroached onto the public road at a small and already congested junction. The trees, boulders and other features placed around the entrance to the new home had caused concern as they were blocking access to Mary Mollie Hydes Road, near Alfresco restaurant and the beach.

While local activists are relieved that the landscaping that was blocking access was removed, the concerns about the size of the property on the site remains. Ezmie Smith, a member of the Concerned Citizen group that pressed planning to address the problem, said she hopes government will ensure that any remaining bushes are not allowed to block access as they grow.