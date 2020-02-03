WB homeowner moves landscaping

| 03/02/2020 | 14 Comments
  • Cayman News Service
    West Bay house after boulders and landscaping were removed
  • Cayman News Service
    WB house after boulders and landscaping were removed, view towards Alfresco Restaurant
  • Cayman News Service
    West Bay house with boulders and landscaping
  • Cayman News Service
    West Bay house with boulders and landscaping
  • Cayman News Service
    West Bay house with boulders and landscaping

(CNS): The owner of a significant sized property on a beachfront plot in West Bay has complied with a planning notice to remove landscaping that had encroached onto the public road at a small and already congested junction. The trees, boulders and other features placed around the entrance to the new home had caused concern as they were blocking access to Mary Mollie Hydes Road, near Alfresco restaurant and the beach.

While local activists are relieved that the landscaping that was blocking access was removed, the concerns about the size of the property on the site remains. Ezmie Smith, a member of the Concerned Citizen group that pressed planning to address the problem, said she hopes government will ensure that any remaining bushes are not allowed to block access as they grow.

Share your vote!


How do you feel after reading this?
  • Fascinated
  • Happy
  • Sad
  • Angry
  • Bored
  • Afraid
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , ,

Category: Business, Construction

Comments (14)

Trackback URL | Comments RSS Feed

  1. Anonymous says:
    03/02/2020 at 4:45 pm

    why does PWD not do intermittent checks on the progress of the new building/works so that this kind of thing does’ no’ happen to begin with? Is there a procedure in place for that to be done?

    8
    Reply
  2. Anonymous says:
    03/02/2020 at 2:22 pm

    Good that they complied. But now the road is ugly like it was before. So what is the solution to that problem.

    9
    3
    Reply
  3. Anonymous says:
    03/02/2020 at 2:21 pm

    Good, now it looks just as shitty as the rest of West Bay

    16
    13
    Reply
  4. Anonymous says:
    03/02/2020 at 2:14 pm

    I believe you can do a FYI or just ask planning- they should know.

    4
    Reply
  5. Anonymous says:
    03/02/2020 at 2:12 pm

    Wow!! They really tried to get away with that? What arrogance!

    14
    5
    Reply
  6. Citizen Kane says:
    03/02/2020 at 1:58 pm

    Would it be too much to ask you who owns this piece of property?

    8
    4
    Reply
  7. Anonymous says:
    03/02/2020 at 1:39 pm

    Why weren’t there adequate setbacks of the wall on the first place. Where is the easement for underground utilities?

    15
    1
    Reply
  8. agnes says:
    03/02/2020 at 1:14 pm

    What a shame, it was really pretty.

    8
    13
    Reply
    • Anonymous says:
      03/02/2020 at 2:19 pm

      Pretty but illegal and dangerous. The entire house is much to close to the road. They got away real lucky, in Jamaica last week land/ homeowners were forced to tear down two sets of townhouses.

      16
      3
      Reply
  9. Anonymous says:
    03/02/2020 at 1:08 pm

    wow… what an achievement by the cayman naysayers……zzzzzzzzz

    5
    14
    Reply
  10. Anonymous says:
    03/02/2020 at 12:34 pm

    The landscaping looked okay, not especially great. But TBH, it actually looks pretty god without it.

    5
    1
    Reply

You can comment anonymously. See CNS Comment Policy at the top of this page.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

«
»