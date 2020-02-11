Head-on collision on Cayman Brac

Cayman Brac Police Station

(CNS): Two vehicles collided on Cayman Brac Friday night after one of them swerved into the opposite lane. Police said that just before 11:20pm on 7 February, police and other emergency services responded to a 911 call about a crash involving two vehicles along South Side West Road.

Police said it appeared that both vehicles were traveling in the opposite direction when one of them swerved into wrong lane, causing a head-on collision. Two people were treated at Faith Hospital for minor injuries resulting from the collision. Police said that the driver of the offending vehicle was warned for intended prosecution on suspicion of careless driving and driving under the influence of alcohol.

The matter is currently being investigated by Cayman Brac Police Station.