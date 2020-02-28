Gov’t begins travel bans to combat COVID-19

Customs and Border Control Agency officer

(CNS): As the new strain of coronavirus, COVID-19, hovers on the edge of becoming a global pandemic, the Cayman Islands Government has formalised a series of travel bans and restrictions on people entering the country that it announced earlier this month. On Friday Cabinet issued regulations, which it approved on 10 February, to control the entry of people with a travel history to mainland China under the Public Health Law. Visitors who have been in China in the preceding fourteen days will be denied entry.

Officials said returning residents who have travelled to mainland China will be quarantined under the direction of the Medical Officer of Health. But this is likely to be in the traveller’s home. Public Health officials have confirmed that, as of Friday afternoon, there are no cases of COVID-19 in Cayman.

The Ministry of Health and the Public Health Department also advised the public to avoid all but essential travel to mainland China until there is a measurable change in the global situation and the ban is lifted. People travelling to countries with significant in-country transmission of COVID-19 are advised to consider the need for the journey.

The ministry of PHD recommends only essential travel between Cayman and another dozen countries that have had five or more cases of COVID-19: France, Germany, Hong Kong, Iran, Italy, Japan, Macau, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates and Vietnam.

Although the US is currently coping with two COVID-10 cases of unknown origin, both in California, there is no recommended travel restriction to our very important neighbour, which has had 60 confirmed cases, including more than 40 who were stuck aboard the Princess Diamond cruise ship.

People returning to Cayman from any countries where there have been cases of the new virus within the last 14 days, should advise Public Health immediately if they have a cough, fever or shortness of breath.

Health Minister Dwayne Seymour said the first priority was to keep Caymanians and residents safe and mitigate any public health threat expeditiously. “The ban will take immediate effect,” he said, adding that today’s announcement is to give clear notice to travellers, businesses and organisations that may be affected.

“Rest assured that border control measures to screen passengers on all flights and vessels from mainland China and for people who have been in, or transited through, mainland China in the past 14 days will be ongoing. I want to continue to remind the public to be vigilant and to assure the people of the Cayman Islands that we are prepared for this threat to global health,” the minister said.

Officials said arriving passengers with symptoms suggestive of respiratory illness should seek medical attention and share their travel history with their healthcare provider, even if arriving from countries where fewer cases have occurred. Common symptoms of the COVID-19 infection include shortness of breath and cough, along with flu-like symptoms and fever. People should learn about COVID-19 when traveling abroad and to practice general infection control measures.

That includes frequent hand cleansing, covering the nose and mouth when coughing or sneezing, avoiding close contact with people suffering from acute respiratory infections, and avoiding unprotected contact with farm or wild animals.

The Health Services Authority management assured the community that it has the capability to manage any imported cases of the coronavirus and is following national contingency plans as needed. Cabinet has also approved funding for the HSA for the preparation and implementation of a coronavirus (COVID-19) treatment unit.