Governor and DG support child sexual abuse prevention

The governor and deputy governor (centre) are among those who took the Darkness to Light training session

(CNS): Last week Governor Martyn Roper, Deputy Governor Franz Manderson and members of their staff took the Cayman Islands Red Cross training session on recognising the signs of and preventing child sexual abuse. CIRC said that since 2014, around 3,000 people in the Cayman Islands have taken the Darkness to Light’s (D2L) session to tackle child sexual abuse, which they say is likely the most prevalent health problem children face with the most serious array of consequences.

“Globally about on in 10 children experience child sexual abuse before their 18th birthday,” CIRC said in a release. “Research shows that 95% of sexual abuse is preventable through education, and educating and empowering adults to prevent child sexual abuse has been a key focus of the Protection Starts Here group on island.

CIRS said the D2L’s ‘Stewards of Children’ is an evidence based child sexual abuse prevention training which has been delivered to the community on a monthly public training schedule by the Red Cross and its Protection Starts Here project partners for the past six years. The roughly 3,000 people who have taken the session include parents, educators, youth workers and concerned citizens.

“In the past there has been a lot of focus on how to teach children to resist abuse, and while we know the importance of teaching child safety lessons and empowering children, at no point should a child carry the burden of protection because that is an adult responsibility,” explained Red Cross Deputy Director Carolina Ferreira, who heads the charity’s Child Protection and Sexuality Education Programme. The session “is really wonderful in giving adults tangible skills to protect children”, she added.

Governor Roper said, “We all come into contact with children at some point in our lives, whether as parents, friends, caregivers or through our work. It is important that we are able to recognise the signs and know what steps to take. Ending child sexual abuse is everyone’s responsibility. Only by bringing the community together to address this social problem can we be sure that our children can grow up in a happy and safe environment. I would encourage everyone to consider taking the training.”

DG Manderson said he found the session incredibly powerful and informative. “We need to educate, raise awareness and reduce the stigma. Prevention is possible and we all play our part, as a civil service and as individuals. Our children need us to take action we have never taken before to protect them from sexual abuse or the potential exposure to sexual abuse.”

Ferreira explained, “When the Protection Starts Here child abuse prevention project started in 2012, our goal was nothing short of creating a culture of safeguarding in all sectors of our community.”

She said that having the governor and deputy governor take the training session was “an important milestone in that endeavour because it helps us to illustrate that safeguarding really is everyone’s responsibility, and we all have a role to play in protecting children, personally and professionally”.

Protection Starts Here is a multi-agency child abuse prevention project coordinated by the Cayman Islands Red Cross in partnership with the Employee Assistance Programme, Health

Services Authority, Ministry of Education, Royal Cayman Islands Police Service, Sands Creative Studios and Hedge Funds Care Cayman.