Giant shark tooth fossil found
(CNS): A massive tooth that once belonged to a Megalodon, a giant shark that has been extinct for millions of years, has been given to the Department of Environment after it turned up at a development site on Grand Cayman. The Megalodon was the largest shark to have ever lived but it became extinct toward the end of the Pliocene Epoch, about 3.6 million years ago, as global temperatures began to cool drastically.
The more than four-inch long fossilized tooth from the Otodus megalodon, previously known as Carcharodon or Carcharocles, was found in the sand at the site last month, the DoE said in a social media post this week. The person who found it, who wanted to remain anonymous, gave the tooth to the DoE for further study, the department said.
The Megalodon, which means “large tooth”, dominated the oceans as the apex predator for some 13 million years before it became extinct. Adults grew to as much as 60 feet long, about three times the size of a great white shark, and they ate some of the biggest creatures in the oceans, including whales.
Category: Marine Environment, Science & Nature
I think 12:31 was meant to be sarcasm.
Concrete evidence that Cayman was under water 2.6 million years ago when the last megs were known to be roaming the seas. How long will it be before the sea comes back and reclaims these islands?
what foolishness!
But half the Cabinet think the world is 6000 years old.
It’ll probably end up on E cay trade today , look out folks
Imagine seeing dat in ya chum line!
RA!
Coolest news story of 2020
Yeah dinosaurs in Kman!
Dinosaurs were gay, hence why they are no longer around
Comments like this makes me as a Caymanian, loose hope in smart hoomans that can actually help the earth.