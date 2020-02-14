Giant shark tooth fossil found

Megalodon tooth fossil

(CNS): A massive tooth that once belonged to a Megalodon, a giant shark that has been extinct for millions of years, has been given to the Department of Environment after it turned up at a development site on Grand Cayman. The Megalodon was the largest shark to have ever lived but it became extinct toward the end of the Pliocene Epoch, about 3.6 million years ago, as global temperatures began to cool drastically.

The more than four-inch long fossilized tooth from the Otodus megalodon, previously known as Carcharodon or Carcharocles, was found in the sand at the site last month, the DoE said in a social media post this week. The person who found it, who wanted to remain anonymous, gave the tooth to the DoE for further study, the department said.

The Megalodon, which means “large tooth”, dominated the oceans as the apex predator for some 13 million years before it became extinct. Adults grew to as much as 60 feet long, about three times the size of a great white shark, and they ate some of the biggest creatures in the oceans, including whales.