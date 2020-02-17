Four gov’t entities miss audit deadline

(CNS): Auditor General Sue Winspear said she was “delighted” with this year’s financial reporting by most government entities after giving 36 out of 40 audits for the 2018 fiscal year a clean bill of health. But she has also noted continued failings in her latest report, released Monday. Despite the improvement on the chaos surrounding public finance accountability over the last 15 years, four key agencies still missed the audit deadline.

The Ministry of Health and the Cayman Islands Airports Authority have failed to complete their accounts not just for 2018 but for 2016/17 as well, the Office of the Auditor General (OAG) said. The Cayman Turtle Centre and Cayman Airways Limited are also on the late list for this year. All three public authorities and the ministry have been in the public eye regarding the mismanagement of public cash or other problems, and the failure by the airport and the health ministry in particular will cause further concern over the lack of transparency.

In this latest report about public financial accountability, the auditor general appeared keen to give kudos to government for getting the bulk of its books right. However, she nevertheless raised issues about numerous ongoing problems.

“The 2018 audit of the consolidated Entire Public Sector account which includes all 40 entities and the ‘executive’ expenditure and coercive revenues of Government remains outstanding and this audit received an adverse audit opinion in 2016-17,” she reminded the public.

Winspear said government accounts still present a mixed picture of issues, especially results coming from the statutory authorities and government companies (SAGCs). While the Port Authority of the Cayman Islands and Water Authority – Cayman returned to profit for the first time since 2014, another 13 SAGCs recorded a deficit in 2018, which has been an ongoing situation for several of them.

As a result she has made a series of recommendations to continue improving financial reporting in government, including the need for annual reports to be laid in the Legislative Assembly in a timely way to ensure accountability and compliance with the law, but most importantly to help inform the public of the work being done by public sector while the reports are still relevant.

The OAG raised concerns about the continued failure of ministers to take the reports they are responsible for to the Legislative Assembly in a reasonable time, “the pivotal step that completes the accountability chain,” the report stated.

There are still 49 reports from past years that have not been tabled more than six months after they were completed. Winspear said such delays reduce the relevance of these important reports in decision making and undermine government’s accountability to the people who supply the bulk of the cash in duties and fees.

Winspear also pointed to the unresolved problems relating to several SAGCs that she believed were not viable without significant cash injections from the public purse, and government’s continued failure to properly report changes to the budget through supplementary appropriations.

Another significant issue that Winspear raises in the report is that there is still “no robust assessment of service performance” by government entities because measuring output performance is still suspended as part of the help given the public sector bean-counters to get the books up to date.

This means that there is still no way for government or the public to assess whether or not public money and resources have been used “in the most effective and efficient way or if expected outcomes have been achieved”, Winspear documented in her report.

In her conclusion, while she lauded the progress, she warned that there were still problems. From continued risks of mismanagement and abuse to non-compliance with laws, a decade and a half after the introduction of the Public Management and Finance Law, the best government can claim appears to be that it is ‘nearly’ there.