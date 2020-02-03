HSA plans flu clinic to manage coronavirus response
(CNS): The Health Services Authority is preparing a separate flu clinic at the hospital to help it manage and treat any influx of people infected with the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) or other respiratory illnesses, as the latest flu-like virus spreads around the world. At a press conference on Monday, officials said Cayman has no confirmed cases so far but is well placed to manage the arrival of any infected individual and has plans to contain any spread locally.
The virus is now spreading very quickly, with the estimated number of people infected increasing to around 17,000 in 25 different countries, including 15 in the US and Canada. It is not clear exactly how many people have died, but China is reporting at least 360 deaths, and one person in the Philippines has become the first to die outside of China.
The death toll has exceeded that of the SARS outbreak in China in 2002, but the rate of morality remains relatively low at under 2%.
The Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee from the health ministry said it is not as serious as past pandemics, but noted that around 15% of people infected do become severely ill.
Although information from the World Health Organization is constantly updated, there are concerns that while the virus is not particularly deadly for people not already suffering from compromised immune systems or with existing respiratory problems, it appears to be spreading very quickly.
Government here has set aside an additional $1 million in the health budget to ensure that it can cope with patients. However, Public Health Medical Officer Dr Samuel Williams said that the hospital is in the middle of flu season and expects that the majority of patients presenting with coronovirus-like symptoms are more likely to have seasonal flu.
While the WHO has declared a worldwide health emergency the death rate remains relatively low. According to WHO, up to 650,000 people die of respiratory diseases linked to seasonal flu each year.
Screening and sharing information is seen as the best way to combat the spread. HSA officials are therefore focusing on checking people with travel histories from China arriving in Cayman, and encouraging people to report to the authorities if they feel unwell. Information cards are being handed to every traveller on arrival telling them what to do.
Health Minster Dwayne Seymour said in a statement to the Legislative Assembly on Friday that government would do everything it could to protect the borders and its people and was in communication with regional health experts. He said the National Security Council will meet tomorrow to see if Cayman authorities need to take more protective measures, since some countries, including the US, have closed their border to travellers from China.
For more information visit the HSA website.
See the minister’s address in CNS library.
See press conference below:
Category: Health, health and safety
Was ebola tent ever setup or just purchased? Did epidemiologists have a chance to practice? If so, how regularly? How much medical personnel knows about quarantine and what to do or not to do during quarantine? What if tomorrow cruise ships request evacuation of people who are suspected of being infected? What is some of these people already developed pneumonia and would require immediate treatments? From what I hear, robots provide treatment in the US.
What’s the most questions you have asked in a single paragraph.?
That probably covered in a good coat of asbestos in a store room at the Glasshouse.
Quarantine at home. Do not visit the hospital. This applies in USA right now for a number of reason, to protect the public from coming into contact with people who may already have compromised immune systems.
The inaction by CIG is a death threat. Come on guys. Get with the rest of the world and try to protect us from this pandemic.
Okay, I understand the panic over tsunami or earthquakes, but your chances of getting coronavirus are nearly zero. Don’t forget climate, geographical location, sun exposure change how viruses and bacterias behave. It might lose potency significantly or become mild or even harmless.
Or mutate and become much much worse.
Easier to import dynamite than Coronavirus.
Whereas, CDC estimates that “regular” seasonal flu strains infect between 9 and 45 million people, resulting in between 140,000 – 810,000 hospitalizations and between 12,000 – 61,000 deaths annually since 2010. Yet no global panic over that reality.
Perhaps because regular flu is not fatal in 2% of cases and is well understood.
can we at least lock out arrivals from China, and self quarantine returning residents like the US, Australia and UK? Its not perfect, but better than nothing, and CIG does not even have to worry about the precedent/optics given the actions of major governments. And I cannot imagine it will make a dent in tourist revenues for those more concerned about the dollars. Hell, it will probably comfort tourists from the US, which I suspect outweigh returning residents (and their visitors) by a mile.
Damn, I still recovering from my swine flu, ebola and chikungunya.
This spot is reserved for the crappy CIG regulations so when the virus does come on island the old generations with weakened immune systems will be first to be seen. We can bow are heads and pray for the CIG for making drastic changes.
What airport screeners screen for? A fever. Fever is not exhibited during an incubation period. Fever can be brought down by aspirin. There are many ways to fool the screeners.
So airport screenings are useless, unless someone already shows signs of pneumonia. Before someone got to Cayman, he or she has gone through several screening already.
Do you have means to isolate a person for 14 days? I seriously doubt.
We always knock Jamaica, but last night upon arrival at KIngston Airport, I was quite impressed with the measures and notices they had in place for this new coronavirus and also Ebola. They have their act together, we seem to be behind the curve.
Travel is blocked from China. What are we doing?
There is counseling available for those with panic disorders. That is what you should be doing.
Really? Can all suspected cases come in and hang out in close proximity with one another while we work out who is coughing because they have a cold, flu, or a Wuhan virus?
Will this “flu” clinic have the same air circulating elsewhere?
Plans for self quarantine?
Purell stations in building lobbies?
Surgical masks for anyone exhibiting cold symptoms?
Border checks and investigations of travel histories?
There is no action plan. I personally know of one arrival from China on the 31st of January 2020. She was not screened at the airport and made it to her home where she quarantine herself. She called HSA to advise them and ask them to come and test her. HSA allegedly told her she should have been screened at the airport and now needs to come to emergency to register for testing. We reached out to government officials for help, the first one a member of the current government has to get more information to decide if its good enough to have a meeting and one member of the opposition jumped on the matter right away understanding how greatly serious of the situation.
Now that sounds like a crock of ….
If what you say is true, whatever health official called for her to leave self imposed quarantine to come to the emergency room to be checked should probably be fired immediately. That appears criminally negligent, and would endanger the whole community.
Lol, they don’t even have basic understanding what criminally negligent means.