HSA plans flu clinic to manage coronavirus response

Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee at press conference on the coronavirus outbreak

(CNS): The Health Services Authority is preparing a separate flu clinic at the hospital to help it manage and treat any influx of people infected with the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) or other respiratory illnesses, as the latest flu-like virus spreads around the world. At a press conference on Monday, officials said Cayman has no confirmed cases so far but is well placed to manage the arrival of any infected individual and has plans to contain any spread locally.

The virus is now spreading very quickly, with the estimated number of people infected increasing to around 17,000 in 25 different countries, including 15 in the US and Canada. It is not clear exactly how many people have died, but China is reporting at least 360 deaths, and one person in the Philippines has become the first to die outside of China.

The death toll has exceeded that of the SARS outbreak in China in 2002, but the rate of morality remains relatively low at under 2%.

The Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee from the health ministry said it is not as serious as past pandemics, but noted that around 15% of people infected do become severely ill.

Although information from the World Health Organization is constantly updated, there are concerns that while the virus is not particularly deadly for people not already suffering from compromised immune systems or with existing respiratory problems, it appears to be spreading very quickly.

Government here has set aside an additional $1 million in the health budget to ensure that it can cope with patients. However, Public Health Medical Officer Dr Samuel Williams said that the hospital is in the middle of flu season and expects that the majority of patients presenting with coronovirus-like symptoms are more likely to have seasonal flu.

While the WHO has declared a worldwide health emergency the death rate remains relatively low. According to WHO, up to 650,000 people die of respiratory diseases linked to seasonal flu each year.

Screening and sharing information is seen as the best way to combat the spread. HSA officials are therefore focusing on checking people with travel histories from China arriving in Cayman, and encouraging people to report to the authorities if they feel unwell. Information cards are being handed to every traveller on arrival telling them what to do.

Health Minster Dwayne Seymour said in a statement to the Legislative Assembly on Friday that government would do everything it could to protect the borders and its people and was in communication with regional health experts. He said the National Security Council will meet tomorrow to see if Cayman authorities need to take more protective measures, since some countries, including the US, have closed their border to travellers from China.