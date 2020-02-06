Fire service to help DEH improve dump

Cayman Islands Fire Service officers and Department of Environmental Health staff with landfill fire expert Dr Tony Sperling (sixth from the left)

(CNS): Following one of the worst ever fires at the George Town landfill last month, which the minister with responsibility has still not commented on, the Department of Environmental Health (DEH) will now be assisted by the Cayman Islands Fire Service to improve daily operations at the site and cut the risk of fire, officials said in a press release. Both agencies took part in four days of training, beginning Tuesday, 28 January, on the strategic management of the rubbish and enhancing fire fighting tactics.

Landfill fire expert Dr Tony Sperling led the training, drawing on his experience upgrading the Nassau Landfill site in the Bahamas, which, not unlike the George Town dump, frequently caught fire. However, Sperling transformed the management and overall safety.

“The inherent characteristics of any landfill site make them susceptible to igniting and challenging to extinguish,” said CIFS Deputy Chief Fire Officer Roy Charlton. “Fires can often be deep seated and protracted incidents, as we saw during January’s fire adjacent to the landfill.”

That fire was unusual, however, as it started at the scrap metal yard area, where derelict cars are compacted and prepped for shipping overseas.

Fires at the dump are not unusual. As well as the garbage mound known as Mount Trashmore frequently combusting, tyres that were stored at the landfill before an industrial size shredder was installed also used to cause noxious fires.

Officials said that fire prevention was, therefore, at the centre of the four-day workshop, which included both risk specific theory and practical training.

During the four-day training, which had been scheduled prior to the most recent and serious fire, Dr Sperling also shared his expertise with Island Recycling, which is understood to be managing the scrap metal area.

“CIFS and DEH have a long established close working relationship,” said DEH Director Richard Simms, who has been overseeing the dump for some nine months. He inherited a department fraught with problems after its previous director was on some form of official leave for over eight months and staff morale was very low.

Simms said he was keen to share expertise and have a coordinated approach to tackling the challenges. “Over the next three years, our aim is to enhance our current safety and fire control operations while we restore the landfill and continue to move to a waste to energy solution,” he said.

However, he gave no indication about when the proposed new waste management project, to be delivered by DECCO, Dart’s general contractor, would get underway.

After more than two years and several months of talks between government and DECCO, no contract has been revealed. Although the government has suggested that work on remediating the landfill was due to start early this year, there has been no announcement about when that will be.

In the meantime, with an ever-growing population, increasing tourism and still no campaigns to encourage waste reduction or reuse and very little success in increasing recycling, Cayman’s rubbish problem increases every day.