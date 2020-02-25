Ezzard addresses Mac’s admission of mental health issues

Speaker of the House McKeeva Bush in the Legislative Assembly, January 2020

(CNS): Ezzard Miller, the representative for North Side and former opposition leader, is the first, and so far only, member of the Legislative Assembly to publicly comment on the alleged assault on a woman by House Speaker McKeeva Bush last weekend. Calling for his resignation or, if necessary, his enforced removal, Miller expressed serious concern about Bush’s subsequent apology, in which he admits to having significant physical and mental health problems.

Miller noted that the apology “details serious medical concerns”, and quoted the speaker’s admission that these required “long-term professional help” and the need to “cease any use of alcohol”.

Maintaining that these admissions raised “even greater disquiet” than the alleged assault itself, he called on the health minister, Dwayne Seymour, and the Unity Government to ensure that Bush “gets the rehabilitative treatment he says he needs, in the most suitable institution available”.

He noted, “This is a matter of urgency, particularly as the medical conditions detailed in the apology do raise questions about the speaker’s physical and mental ability to continue to serve in his present national position.”

In addition to Bush’s admitted physical and mental states, Miller also pointed to “his ability to sustain the confidence, trust and respect essential to his role” as speaker, and how the incident threatened “continuing reputational damage to the Cayman Islands locally and internationally”.

Miller said that we should not rush to judgement concerning the assault while the matter is under investigation, but said it was in the best interest of both Bush and the people of the Cayman Islands that he resigns from the role of speaker forthwith “or that the necessary action be taken to remove him from office”.

No other MLA has made any comment on the situation, even though it has outraged many in the community, a point noted by concerned citizen, businessman and activist Johann Moxam, who has slammed the inaction and silence by all the other members of the LA, especially government members.

Noting the need for an investigation of the matter and the presumption of innocence until proven guilty in a court of law, he said that “the silence from the government and all the elected members currently demonstrates they have no clue what leadership looks like or what is expected from public officials and senior government officials in those positions”.

He continued, “Perhaps it is the many secrets and quid pro quos which exist within the current administration that prevents them from doing the right thing and understanding the responsibility that comes with leadership.”

Moxam speculated on the “political reality and fallout” for the Cabinet doing “the right thing” and removing Bush as speaker and as a member of the Government of National Unity. He pointed out that in order to stay in power, they cannot afford to lose the support of Bush and his longtime West Bay political sidekick, MLA Eugene Ebanks, which would be the inevitable result.

But Moxam stated that the loyalty of the premier, deputy premier and all other Cabinet members “must be to what is in the best interests of Cayman, not their political party”. And he said there must be one standard of accountability for everyone, including all politicians and public officials in the Cayman Islands.

“Their collective silence makes them complicit and effectively condones the behaviour. It should not be this hard for our leaders to do the right thing,” Moxam said.

Meanwhile, Linda Clark has written a rough template letter that she offers to people wanting to write to their MLA about the incident urging action. See below