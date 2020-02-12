Emergency warnings to include mobile app

(CNS): Phase II of the National Emergency Notification System (NENS) will include the creation of a new mobile alert application, which will be implemented in the next three months, officials said following a special meeting of the National Security Council last week. The public will be able to download the app free of charge and receive real time emergency notifications directly to their phones. Phase II will also enable simultaneous warning messages to be delivered via SMS, emails and social media.

In addition, Hazard Management Cayman Islands (HMCI) and Government Information Services will shortly embark on a campaign to provide visual materials, such as wall posters, with clear instructions on what to do before, during and after earthquakes and tsunamis. These will be posted on classroom walls and in key locations, such as hospitals and civic centres.

In the wake of the earthquake that struck the territory on 28 January, the National Security Council (NSC) held the debriefing meeting on Tuesday, 4 February, chaired by Governor Martyn Roper, to discuss Cayman’s capability to deal with sudden onset disasters.

The council was briefed by HMCI Director Danielle Coleman on the government’s response to the earthquake and subsequent tsunami warning, according to a release about the meeting. The problem of traffic congestion following the event was highlighted as well as the challenges of providing effective early emergency notifications to the public.

The council agreed to a major step-up in the public information programme run by HMCI, especially providing more advice to the public on how to prepare for and react to earthquakes and tsunami warnings.

One area of complaint following the earthquake was the confusion at the schools. However, the release stated that HMCI has expanded the existing school’s hazard awareness programme to include teachers and principals so they are fully aware of the appropriate response and safety procedures.

“There has been a dramatic increase in requests from both the private and public sector entities for awareness sessions,” officials said. “A regional tsunami exercise is scheduled for March, which will test both the national mechanism and provide opportunities for broad community participation.”

The council endorsed the work that has been undertaken by HMCI in collaboration with the Governor’s Office, the Department of Public Safety Communications, the ICTA and other key agencies to implement second phase of the NENS.

While Phase I concentrated on radio broadcasts to inform the public of emergency situations, Phase II will broaden the number of communication channels available to disseminate emergency messages in order to reach the maximum number of individuals at once.

The release stated that after a fire at the SOL fuel storage facility in July 2017 and the subsequent alert of a potential tsunami threat following an earthquake north of Honduras in January 2018, it was apparent that the mechanisms relied upon historically to alert the public, like press releases, radio and TV advisories, were not adequate in sudden onset situations.

As a result, government made provisions in the Disaster Preparedness and Hazard Management Law (2019 Revision) for the establishment of the National Emergency Notification System and funding was committed for the implementation of Phase I.

Officials said that, with the Phase I technology already in place, HMCI successfully interrupted all radio station broadcasts to alert the public to the earthquake and to advise that hazardous tsunami waves were possible for the Cayman Islands within two minutes of receiving the official Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre notification. The message also included instructions to safeguard the public.

Lessons learned from both the earthquake on 28 January, the upcoming tsunami exercise and the process of debriefing the clusters with operational responsibilities in the National Emergency Operations Centre will provide opportunities to identify gaps and strengthen the overall response mechanism.