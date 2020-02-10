Elderly visitor died after Jet Ski collision

(CNS): A 69-year-old visitor from the United States died on Sunday afternoon after two personal watercraft collided off Seven Mile Beach. Police said that at around 12:30pm on 9 February they received a report of the collision in the water near Piper Way. The rider of one of the Jet Skis was severely injured and was transported to the Cayman Islands Hospital by emergency services, where she was pronounced dead. The rider of the other jet ski was uninjured, police said.

The matter is currently under investigation.