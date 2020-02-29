Fire service tackling deep-seated fire at dump

Cayman Islands Fire Services at the George Town dump (file photo)

(CNS) UPDATED 1:25pm: The Cayman Islands Fire Service and the Department of Environmental Health are still tackling a deep-seated fire at the George Town landfill, though a small surface fire detected this morning has now been extinguished, according to an update from GIS Saturday afternoon. Official say the ongoing fire is giving off minimal smoke and poses no threat to the public. The landfill remains closed to traffic until further notice, though the 24-hour drop off at the landfill gate is open as normal, officials said.

However, DEH officials are advising people not to come to the landfill to use the drop-off today unless it is absolutely necessary, as heavy traffic is expected.

Fire crews were called about the fire at 6:50am and arrived at the surface fire area at two minutes passed seven this morning. The CIFS and DEH teams which are tackling the fire have set up water monitors and are damping down this area.

Coverage by CIFS on Grand Cayman has been maintained in the event of any other calls for service.

Further updates will be issued as additional information becomes available.