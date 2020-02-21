Driver badly hurt in Bodden Town crash

(CNS): The police have now revised their report about the health of a driver involved in a serious smash in Bodden Town earlier this week. Officers have now confirmed that the victim was a woman, and not a man as first implied, and that she was not discharged from George Town Hospital but was transferred to Health City Cayman Islands in East End, where she remains in a critical but stable condition.

The women, who was driving a silver Honda Accord, collided with a wall around 4:00pm on Monday, 17 February, in the Pease Bay area.

Police said the crash remains under investigation.