Driver arrested after smash on Shamrock Road

(CNS): A 29-year-old man from West Bay was arrested on suspicion of leaving the scene of an accident following a three-car collision Sunday night on Shamrock Road in the vicinity of the Savannah Rubis service station. Police said that shortly before 10:00PM on 9 February, a red Honda Civic collided with a green Chevrolet which was waiting to turn right onto the eastbound lane of Shamrock Road.

The Civic then travelled left into oncoming traffic on the eastbound lane and collided with a white Honda Accord, which was travelling eastbound.

Emergency services attended the scene and the occupants of the Chevrolet and the Honda Accord were transported to the Cayman Islands Hospital to be treated for minor injuries, police said.

The 29-year-old driver of the Honda Civic left the scene of the accident. However, he was later transported to the Cayman Islands Hospital for treatment for serious but non-life-threatening injuries, where he was arrested on suspicion of leaving the scene of an accident. He remains in hospital in stable condition.

Police said the matter is currently under investigation.