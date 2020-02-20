Dealer facing extra jail time for pimping charges

Cayman Islands courts

(CNS): Wayne Carlos Myles, who is serving 13 years in jail for dealing cocaine, may find that prison time extended. On Thursday the crown urged a judge to add whatever sentence she decides is appropriate for his conviction for living off the earnings of prostitution, as prosecutors say this is a completely separate offence to the drug crimes. Myles is understood to be the first person in the Cayman Islands to ever be convicted for essentially pimping.

Myles was convicted of three counts of living off the earnings of sex workers and three of attempting to do so. The charges all relate to messages that were found on Myles’ phone, which had been seized when he became wrapped up in the drug case for which he is now serving the lengthy term.

The court heard that Myles was effectively acting as a go-between for men who wanted to pay for sexual services and a stable of largely Spanish speaking women whom he offered for the sale of sex.

While there was no evidence of serious coercion, with messages between him and the sex workers showing they often declined to take a deal he had brokered or refused to meet a particular client. There were other messages from women asking him to find them a paying client, for which Myles was taking a cut of the fee.

His defence attorney argued that while he was clearly motivated by financial gain, Myles’ cut was a smaller percentage and he was not, as the crown had suggested, making what could be described as a “significant financial gain”.

He said the case was not the most serious of its kind and the judge should run the sentence concurrently, given that the charges arose out of the same investigation and they were part of Myles’ criminal entrepreneurial efforts at the time; and the length of his existing sentence should also be taken into account.

The lawyer said Myles was an intelligent man who had chose the wrong path to direct his skills but he was not a lost cause. He would, he said, be able to become a productive member of society once released if he used his abilities to live a legitimate crime free life.

The judge said she would take time to consider the case and is expected to deliver her decision on 5 March.