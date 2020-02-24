Dart container ban in works

Styrofoam products end up in the water, with devastating effects on marine life

(CNS): A committee set up by government to consider banning single-use plastics is advising that check-out shopping bags, plastic straws, stirrers and cotton swabs, as well as polystyrene take-out containers should all be banned here at the start of 2021. While a growing number of retailers have already switched to more eco-friendly alternatives, much of the Styrofoam that is still used in Cayman is made and imported by the islands’ largest investor, and is a product which made the Dart family multi-millionaires.

But Styrofoam is one of the planet’s worst plastic pollutants. The Single-Use Plastics (SUP) Stakeholder Committee is therefore recommending in its first report to government that it should be on the first list of proposed bans. Plastic bags pose a direct marine threat and plastic straws, stirrers and swabs are significant sources of micro plastics, which are slowly poisoning the fish and entering into the food chain.

According to a release from government, this is just the beginning and the committee is still considering other potential bans. Officials said the committee is recommending that legislation be put in place this year ready to be implemented and start the ban on New Year’s Day 2021, giving retailers plenty of time to switch to greener products.

Officials said that the committee appreciates that banning single-use plastics will impact local businesses and consumers. They will therefore continue to consider the implications of alternatives to single-use plastics within a holistic understanding of Cayman’s economy, society and environment.

In the near future the committee is expected to submit its first report to Cabinet, which also includes advice for a public education campaign on waste reduction.

“The world, including the Cayman Islands, has a real problem with over reliance on single-use plastics,” said Environment Minister Dwayne Seymour, who chairs the committee. “We have to work together on all levels: government, organisations, companies and individuals. We have to be accountable for the islands we intend for future generations to inherit.”

The ministry and the committee said they intend to fight against these harmful products ending up in the environment and also to alleviate the pressure on recycling plants, which cannot on their own solve the massive problem.

“At this time we are in the research stage,” Seymour said, even though the committee was appointed last summer. “I know local restaurants that have already started to switch to compostable corn straws and many grocery stores now charge for plastic bags. Advocacy groups such as Plastic Free Cayman were also pivotal in bringing this to the national forefront.”

Committee member and Acting Chief Officer of the Ministry of Health Nellie Pouchie said research shows plastics cause so much harm to our environment.

“Ensuring Caymanians benefit from a healthy environment is one of government’s broad policy outcomes,” she said. “Actions that help us mitigate harmful impacts to the environment, our beloved blue seas, wildlife and ultimately to our people, align us with these goals. The single-use plastic-free movement is on the rise with a proliferation of legislation happening around the world.”

Officials said the formation of the SUP Committee is “aligned with the National Solid Waste Management Policy, which prioritises reduction, reuse, recycling and recovery through an Integrated Solid Waste Management System within the Cayman Islands”.

However, there is still no sign of this plan being implemented and government has done very little to promote any reduction or reuse, and still recycles only a small fraction of the waste generated on islands. This first step towards a ban on these particularly offensive and largely unnecessary products will make a more serious dent in our massive waste-management problems.

Officials also stated that there would be opportunities for public input later in the year and a dedicated email address is being established for members of the public to submit information or comments to the committee.