Cruise creates conflict in tourism plan
(CNS): The long awaited National Tourism Management Plan makes it clear that the Cayman Islands already has a very serious problem with cruise visitor congestion and its impact on the environment. But government’s solution is to build berthing facilities to grow the numbers, conflicting with the wider aims of this latest plan to improve and grow the tourism product in general. The plan was presented to the Legislative Assembly on Friday by the tourism minister, who again mislead the public about the cruise project.
Despite growing evidence over the last few months that the reason for government’s proposed cruise berthing project is to meet the demands of the major cruise lines and the struggles they now have with their Western Caribbean itinerary, Minister Moses Kirkconnell continued to claim the goal was to increase visitor spending across all districts with passengers staying longer.
But the National Tourism Management Plan (NTMP) is littered with concerns about over-tourism and the impact cruise visitors, in particular, are having on the far more positive overnight business.
The myth that government continues to present, that the ships will remain here longer, has already been debunked by the president of one of the main cruise partners in this project. There is also clear evidence that many stakeholders in the sector are very worried about the impact of cruise visitors, especially on Seven Mile Beach.
The NTMP is yet another clear indication that the cruise project, far from being a solution to the growing tourism related challenges, is going to make them worse.
According to visitor surveys, Cayman scores well on many of the criteria. ‘Value for money’ had the lowest score, followed by ‘shopping’ and ‘transport’, another indication that increasing cruise numbers risks losing overnight guest, who spend three times as much, and will be detrimental to the overall product.
The NTMP was made public when Kirkconnell presented it on Friday, but although hard copies were available at the Legislative Assembly this week, it does not appear to be available online. CNS has contacted the Department of Tourism to seek an electronic copy and we are waiting for their response.
However, the NTMP outlines a number of problems in the tourism sector, such as environmental threats, traffic congestion, stresses on other infrastructure and over-crowding at key attractions, which would all be compounded by increasing the cruise passenger headcount annually.
Government claims that the slight dip in annual figures for cruise passengers signals the beginning of the end unless we develop the controversial facilities, but the statistics paint a very different picture. Cruise numbers fell significantly during the financial crisis but since the end of the global economic slump, they have been on an upward trajectory, culminating in the highest ever visitor arrivals at the end of 2018.
Kirkconnell also gave out very misleading figures about the comparable household incomes of cruise visitors, which were completely different from those in the NTMP.
Speaking about the plan, which has a very heavy emphasis on the need to protect the marine environment and the beaches, Kirkconnell told the LA that the goal was to engage more local people into the tourism sector so more Caymanians could benefit, either through business opportunities or jobs.
He said the plan aims to address gaps in areas of potential success, but he said nothing about how the development of cruise berthing would do anything but exacerbate the problem that cruise congestion is creating.
Check back to CNS for more on the plan next week.
Category: Local News
They can’t even follow their own plans and laws. Never did. Never will. You can plan on that.
Why can’t the “people that are paying” review the agreements and data on a wide variety of public contracts and commitments? Things like: cost overruns at airport, cost of warehousing planes that can’t fly, cost to subsidize turtle farm, etc. Everything is redacted, non-existent, or top secret. This is what conspiracy looks like in real life.
There will be a much bigger problem if we can’t get a dock built and they stop coming.
They will never stop coming! We don’t need more cruise people running over our beautiful land. Stick around and use our shops and restaurants. Stingrays and dolphins should not be for sale!
It is obvious that the proposed berthing dock is a huge mistake for the future of the Cayman Islands. I have to ask a very large “WHY?” is it being pushed so hard. I thought our elected MLA’s were elected to protect the future of the islands and not the future of their purses.
As the old saying goes “follow the money “!
When will Moses, Alden, McKeeva, Tara, Juju, Dwayne and Roy ever speak the truth about the cruise dock and explain why they are hell bent on going forward with it even if it is political suicide for every MLA that is with the govt?
Because they will be rich, retired and sailing off into the sunset.
Yote NO!
It is very simple, the minister is pushing this project for the cruise ships and not for the locals!! It is just going to create more strain on the infrastructure as the report clearly states!! Let us stop the madness and show them for once that Caymanians are not for sale!!! It is the cruise lines pushing very hard to get the cruise berthing facilities as they are losing a lot of revenue not having Cayman on the itinerary. My people i am begging you to please think outside of the box and vote against this madness!!!
I think the photo says it all – we’re killing the proverbial Golden Goose by trying to screw every last cent out of it. You can’t have high end stayover or an exclusive, special tourism product here when the island often looks like a zoo at feeding time. It’s time to bite the bullet and make the choice – stayover or cruise?
4 ships per day max. Averaging 2500 passengers per ship. Every day of every week. Way more than enough visitors for all businesses to survive and prosper. Spread out the ship visits. Spread out the attraction visits. No need for piers just better tendering, tour, and queuing infrastructure & organization.
Since the Cruise Ship terminal project first came up, I have been unable to understand why anyone would want it to happen. As it ploughs ever onward, more and more evidence has been presented to show why it has no merit, very little real evidence to recommend it. This article is just the latest to confirm that it is not desirable.
So, as ever, my concern turns to the politicians involved, and why, despite the overwhelming evidence, they support it! One possibility is that they cannot see the reality, but a much more disturbing answer would be that for reasons only they know, they don’t wish to see reality. If so, then you have to wonder what it is that is distorting their version of reality?
I have heard it suggested that vested interest or personal gain is the answer, but my faith in humanity will not allow me to consider this can be the case. So I continue to search for the reason, am I missing something?
Cruise tourists aren’t bringing in any money, they buy a little souvenir then they’re on their way. Stayover tourists are the ones bringing in the big bucks!
So let’s focus on that rather than cruises, in fact, we don’t even need cruises coming here at all, I see no point, all they do is destroy the coral reef when they drop the anchors.
Town is a nightmare when there’s cruise ships in, and the tourists aren’t buying anything anyway. All there is to see is expensive jewelry stores (which tourists aren’t buying from).
Few people would ask him the time and believe the answer they got – his”economy with the truth” is staggering
Unless voters are willing to change the standards of “how” important duties are conducted, and “who” is allowed to participate, we will continue to have to witness the same recycled nescience from the same unpalatable, low-performance, egotists. Sadly, no bright people, with any legitimate prospects, would chance the negative association with that realm.
Vote hell no!!