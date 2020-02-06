Cruise creates conflict in tourism plan

Stingray City, Grand Cayman

(CNS): The long awaited National Tourism Management Plan makes it clear that the Cayman Islands already has a very serious problem with cruise visitor congestion and its impact on the environment. But government’s solution is to build berthing facilities to grow the numbers, conflicting with the wider aims of this latest plan to improve and grow the tourism product in general. The plan was presented to the Legislative Assembly on Friday by the tourism minister, who again mislead the public about the cruise project.

Despite growing evidence over the last few months that the reason for government’s proposed cruise berthing project is to meet the demands of the major cruise lines and the struggles they now have with their Western Caribbean itinerary, Minister Moses Kirkconnell continued to claim the goal was to increase visitor spending across all districts with passengers staying longer.

But the National Tourism Management Plan (NTMP) is littered with concerns about over-tourism and the impact cruise visitors, in particular, are having on the far more positive overnight business.

The myth that government continues to present, that the ships will remain here longer, has already been debunked by the president of one of the main cruise partners in this project. There is also clear evidence that many stakeholders in the sector are very worried about the impact of cruise visitors, especially on Seven Mile Beach.

The NTMP is yet another clear indication that the cruise project, far from being a solution to the growing tourism related challenges, is going to make them worse.

According to visitor surveys, Cayman scores well on many of the criteria. ‘Value for money’ had the lowest score, followed by ‘shopping’ and ‘transport’, another indication that increasing cruise numbers risks losing overnight guest, who spend three times as much, and will be detrimental to the overall product.

The NTMP was made public when Kirkconnell presented it on Friday, but although hard copies were available at the Legislative Assembly this week, it does not appear to be available online. CNS has contacted the Department of Tourism to seek an electronic copy and we are waiting for their response.

However, the NTMP outlines a number of problems in the tourism sector, such as environmental threats, traffic congestion, stresses on other infrastructure and over-crowding at key attractions, which would all be compounded by increasing the cruise passenger headcount annually.

Government claims that the slight dip in annual figures for cruise passengers signals the beginning of the end unless we develop the controversial facilities, but the statistics paint a very different picture. Cruise numbers fell significantly during the financial crisis but since the end of the global economic slump, they have been on an upward trajectory, culminating in the highest ever visitor arrivals at the end of 2018.

Kirkconnell also gave out very misleading figures about the comparable household incomes of cruise visitors, which were completely different from those in the NTMP.

Speaking about the plan, which has a very heavy emphasis on the need to protect the marine environment and the beaches, Kirkconnell told the LA that the goal was to engage more local people into the tourism sector so more Caymanians could benefit, either through business opportunities or jobs.

He said the plan aims to address gaps in areas of potential success, but he said nothing about how the development of cruise berthing would do anything but exacerbate the problem that cruise congestion is creating.

Check back to CNS for more on the plan next week.