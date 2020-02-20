CPR plans major voter registration drive

(CNS): Following the successful legal challenge by Cruise Port Referendum member Shirley Roulstone to government’s attempts to hold an unconstitutional poll, the CPR campaigners say they are now planning a major voter registration drive. One of the points of contention about the initial date for the referendum was that it disenfranchised new voters, as the registration process takes between three and six months and there wasn’t enough time to get on the electoral roll. However, the judge’s decision on Thursday has created a significant window of opportunity to expand the list of voters before the poll.

Although Roulstone’s legal team successfully argued every point, government is planning to appeal Justice Tim Owen’s historic ruling. However, even if government achieved any success with the local appeal court, CPR is likely to challenge it, and the case would then head to the Privy Council in London.

If government decides not to appeal, it must pass framework legislation for all people-initiated referendums before it can go on to draw up a specific piece of legislation for a cruise vote. Since all of that will take several months, with or without the appeal, CPR has a chance to spearhead a registration drive and ensure that every single eligible voter who wants to take part in this people’s vote, when it eventually takes place, will be able to do so.

CPR member Marion Rankin told CNS yesterday, in the wake of Roulstone’s historic victory, that now was the time to encourage people to register to vote. He said that we are approaching an election year, and in an ideal world the cruise port vote would take place on the same day, so a voter drive now will bear fruit for democracy all round.

CPR has also called on the Elections Office to “start now on the preparation of a document addressing the procedures and practices for the referendum, including, amongst other things, economic assistance for overseas voters to return ballots; the need to audit the electors list to remove deceased persons, mentally impaired persons and anyone else not entitled to vote”.

The campaigners want to ensure that the procedures are in place to assist those who need help, including with mobile voting.

The campaigners also want a clear indication from public authorities that their staff members have the right to campaign for either a ‘yes’ or ‘no’ vote without fear of retribution, recognising that they are distinct from core civil servants and not bound to impartiality.

CPR is hoping that Roulstone’s decision to front this challenge to the state, in a David and Goliath battle, will inspire even more people to join the campaign to preserve the George Town Harbour and stop the cruise cartels.

The campaign saw more than 6,000 registered voters publicly put their name to this petition for a referendum.

“We are more convinced than ever that we can reach the threshold of more than 50% of registered voters voting ‘no’ in the referendum, which will prevent the government proceeding with the project,” the activists said. “All it takes is for the people of these islands to exercise their right to vote. Shirley has proven, through today’s decision, that one person can make a difference. Your vote will count.”

The current electoral roll stands at 21,383 voters. But Cayman has a population that now exceeds 66,000, and while many of those are work permit holders or residents not yet entitled to vote, there may be close to 10,000 people who are qualified to register but have not done so.

An updated list, which has increased the number of voters to 21,782, is currently being reviewed and is due to go live on 1 April. That jump of four hundred voters was largely due to people who wanted to vote in the referendum but were unaware that it could take as long as six months to be added to the roll.

Once that list goes live, the next new list will be published in July and the window of opportunity to make that list remains open until the end of March.