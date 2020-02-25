Cops still investigating barroom assault

Speaker McKeeva Bush (left) and Premier Alden McLaughlin

(CNS): While the RCIPS has still not named McKeeva Bush, the speaker of the Legislative Assembly, as the suspect, they confirmed Monday evening that they are still investigating the assault on Friday 21 February at the Coral Beach and are appealing for witnesses. The police said that everyone involved was present between 8:30pm that night and 12:30am on Saturday, 22 February.

The incident gave rise to an explosion of sentiment on social media and in the comment section of CNS, and a statement issued Monday did little to tamp down emotions, including the oft stated belief that it will be swept under the rug.

However, police say the incident is being investigated by a team consisting of a superintendent and detectives within the Criminal Investigations Department. They are appealing to everyone who was present at this location during this time frame above to come forward and provide us with information.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call or WhatsApp 916-3277.