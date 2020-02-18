Cops bust West Bay dealer

Drugs and drug utensils seized 14 February 2020

(CNS): Three West Bay men, aged 28, 41 and 64, were arrested Friday night after a drug bust at three locations in the district, one of whom was arrested for dealing. Police, assisted by officers from the Department of Agriculture, conducted the searches under the Misuse of Drugs Law. They recovered CI$4,000 in cash, believed to be the proceeds of dealing, an undisclosed quantity of ganja and cocaine, as well as drug utensils.

The three men were arrested in two different places and while all of them were arrested on suspicion of drug related offences, only one has been charged with intent to supply.

The 41-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of ganja with intent to supply and possession of cocaine with intent to supply. The two other men were both arrested for consumption of ganja.

They are all now on police bail as investigations continue.