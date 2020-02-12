Commission preparing for ethics law

(CNS): The Commission for Standards in Public Life is preparing for the Standards in Public Life Law coming into force, with Regulations to follow shortly afterwards, following Premier Alden McLaughlin’s statement in the Legislative Assembly on 31 January that this would happen in the very near future. Saying that the commission members were “encouraged” by this announcement, SIPL Chair Rosie Whittaker-Myles noted that it has been more than five years since the law was passed and more than three years since its amendment.

She said the commission had input in the draft Regulations and expect that they will be finalised soon. The making of declarations to the commission by ‘persons in public life’, who are defined in the law, is an important feature of the legislation, Whittaker-Myles said, noting that the commission will liaise with the registrar of the Register of Interests for the handing over of records as required under the SIPL law.

According to a release from the commission, the members are currently actively working on the necessary preparatory work to ensure the submissions of declarations under the law for the first time will be seamless.

It is formulating the communications strategy, which will include the issuance of guidance notes to make sure that the relevant individuals are aware of, and adhere to, the law by disclosing any conflicts of interests or perceived conflicts of interests. These efforts are to ensure the maintenance of the ‘highest standards of integrity and competence in public life’.

These communications will be widely circulated and uploaded to the commission’s website, the release said.