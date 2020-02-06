Clinic opens for flu, prep for coronavirus

Cayman Islands Hospital General Practice Clinic

(CNS): There are still no reported cases of coronovirus in Cayman, the latest respiratory flu-like illness now sweeping the globe, but the Cayman Islands Hospital is already dealing with an increase in seasonal flu patients and has taken the step of opening a designated clinic at the George Town General Practice Clinic. This will help manage existing flu patients and provide an area that can deal more effectively with suspected or real case of the novel coronavirus.

Officials from the HSA noted that it is currently peak flu season and there are more than usual cases of patients presenting with flu-like symptoms.

“Flu-like cases in Grand Cayman are on the increase, which is normal during this time of the year,” said Director of Primary Health Care Dr Samuel Williams. “The period between December and March is usually the peak of the flu season when the highest numbers of flu cases are reported.”

Dr Williams confirmed that the Cayman Islands does not have any recorded cases of coronavirus and encourages all residents to practice infection control measures to prevent the spread of flu in general. Information signs, face masks and hand sanitizer have been placed at the entrance of all clinics for use by patients that are experiencing any flu-like symptoms. But the doctor said the best protection against flu is to get vaccinated.

Shots are available at the George Town General Practice Clinic, all district health centres, Faith Hospital in Cayman Brac and the Little Cayman Clinic.

Meanwhile the new flu clinic at the George Town hospital will operate from 8:00am to 4:00pm, Monday to Friday, with a dedicated physician.

All residents are encouraged to practice infection control measures to prevent the spread of flu, such as frequent hand cleansing with soap and water or an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, covering nose and mouth with tissue or a flexed elbow when coughing or sneezing, and avoiding close contact with people suffering from acute respiratory infections.

