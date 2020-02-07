Plan warns climate change poses tourism risk

Beach erosion at Boggy Sand

(CNS): The National Tourism Management Plan (NTMP), which was unveiled by Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell last week, makes it clear that climate change poses a serious risk to the tourism sector. The NTMP, which is designed to guide tourism development until 2023, points to a list of things government needs to do to mitigate its impact, none of which have actually been adopted. There is little sign that any of the major changes needed are likely to be implemented by government before the life of the plan expires.

The NTMP highlights the challenges of sea level rise, increased storm activity, flooding, coral bleaching and beach erosion all taking their toll on Cayman, which is significantly dependent on the quality of its beach and marine environment.

The plan goes into considerable detail about the threats and risks, and outlines some of the measures government should take to tackle the challenges. Quoting from the government’s own outdated, decade-old draft climate policy, the NTMP indicates what needs to be done but makes no comment on the fact none of it has been done or that it is unlikely, even impossible, that any of the protections will take effect before 2023.

Government is a long way from adopting any significant measures to mitigate climate change, such as legislation to ensure new tourism developments have climate mitigation measures in place, and mapping and identifying high risk locations.

While the NTMP calls for a law to stop development that does not mitigate against climate change, the public has seen the Central Planning Authority, month after month, rubber stamp tourism related projects and coastal development with a complete lack of climate change protection.

More often than not, plans are approved that will aggravate the situation. Despite repeated warnings from the Department of Environment, the constant approval of the removal of mangrove buffer and the waiving of important setbacks, the ambitions of the tourism plan are a far cry from the reality of the situation.

Even the tourism department, itself, has supported the approval of tourism projects before the CPA that pose a serious risk to the environment and add to the climate change challenge.

Government is currently contemplating a coastal works application for a complex and damaging engineering project by the Marriott hotel owners and several neighboring condo strata to tackle the major beach erosion at the north end of Seven Mile Beach. Cabinet has not yet made a decision on the proposal, despite its damaging implications.

The DoE has urged government to reject the proposal. Based on their own expertise and experience as well as the findings of an independent coastal engineering review, the department supports the idea of a beach replenishment project. The tourism plan also calls for this type of mitigation measure at all the sites where beach erosion is becoming a major threat to tourism, such as Boggy Sands.

This current application by the Marriott presents Cabinet with the perfect opportunity to do the right thing and begin its climate change mitigation measures by following the recommendations of both the DoE and this new tourism plan.

Government is well aware of the dangers posed by climate change to the economy and environment but has been desperately slow to react. However, the tourism plan puts government in a bind of its own making, leaving it less than four years to implement measures that will, in some cases, take decades to have an impact.

Switching from the type tourism development model Cayman has followed for the last 30 years, with excessive development of the coast and the massive removal of coastal protections like mangroves, to genuine sustainable development will not be easy and there is no real signs it is happening.

While the NTMP outlines clearly the threats and points to the solutions, in reality the odds of the commitments government makes in the plan coming to fruition do not look good.

