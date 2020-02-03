Climate change policy gets nod from LA
(CNS): The Legislative Assembly voted for a private member’s motion calling on government to adopt a climate change policy, after whipping through the debate Friday evening, as the latest brief meeting drew to a close. MLA Alva Suckoo (NEW) brought the motion asking government to address climate change, given that the existing policy document has been gathering dust in the ministry for almost a decade. But the move offered nothing in the way of immediate action.
Suckoo’s motion set out a comprehensive approach to developing a new policy and called for a commission to oversee its development and implementation, a public awareness campaign and to add climate change to the school curriculum. However, young people in Cayman have already demonstrated they are way ahead of politicians when it comes to understanding the impending climate crisis and what needs to be done.
Suckoo, who recognises the rising public concern about this issue, told his colleagues that Cayman, like other small island nations, may not be a major contributor to global warming but will be on the front line of its negative impacts.
He raised the question of food security as well as issues that affect our economy, such as the impact on tourism and our beaches. Suckoo called for mitigation measures and sustainable plans for how these islands will cope with the inevitable impacts coming our way over the coming decades.
Environment Minister Dwayne Seymour, who has so far proved to be an ineffectual minister in that area, said that government would accept the motion.
He said that a lot of work would be needed to update the existing policy because so much time had passed since it was drawn up and nothing had happened about it. The modelling in the document will also need to be redone to take into account the acceleration of climate change, as documented by the scientific community, since that policy was finished in 2011.
But the minister had very little to offer in the way of immediate concrete action and instead spoke about the aims and ambitions of the current government. He pointed to the energy policy, which calls for a cut in emissions in line with the Paris agreement and cutting Cayman’s dependence on fossil fuel generated power by 70% over the next seven years, a target that many local experts believe is impossible given that no legislation has been passed to force the issue.
Seymour also spoke about a policy being formatted to deal with food security, as he accepted the Cayman Islands’ significant vulnerability. Climate change is already fuelling food production problems around the world, as it becomes increasingly difficult for farmers to produce food with increasingly unpredictable weather conditions, from drought to floods.
The minister said discussions about climate change were taking place within the government, as well as with the governor because the UK recognised this as a major issue. He said the topic would be on the agenda at the Joint Ministerial Council this year, which takes place in London in March. He said that it was a matter on the agenda of the National Security Policy, as a paper had been submitted for discussion.
He asked people to recognise the work already being done by government on what he said was a serious subject, given the vulnerability of Cayman.
MLA Kenneth Bryan (GTC), who supported Suckoo’s motion, said it was a topic of great importance. He laid on the House table for other members a parliamentarian’s “tool kit”, which emerged from a recent Commonwealth Parliamentary Association meeting in Africa to help members understand the efforts being done elsewhere.
Suckoo said the motion was not a political matter but he and other members were really concerned about a genuine threat to all of us and said they needed to give Cayman the best opportunity possible to sustain the future.
See Alva Suckoo’s private member’s motion in the CNS Library
Global Warming.
