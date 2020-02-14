Climate change: are adults doing ‘nothing’?

Tammy Kelderman writes: Greta Thunberg, Swedish teen climate change activist, and her young followers claim that the adults have done “nothing” to help curb climate change in any meaningful way. It has been at least three decades since climate change first became widely known as a threat to humanity and we are all on the brink of an irreversible climate catastrophe with no real solutions being acted on. Is Greta right? Are we adults really doing “nothing”? Is it time we perhaps self–reflect and ask, “What are we really doing to help curb climate change?”

According to a 2017 joint study by Swedish and Canadian geographers, the following are among the most effective ways individuals can mitigate climate change: flying less, switching to a fuel-efficient or electric vehicle, having one less child, eating a more plant-based diet, and buying green energy, such as solar.

Source: Wynes & Nicholas (2017). The climate mitigation gap: education and government recommendations miss the most effective individual actions.

If we cannot personally check one or more of these actions off our list, Greta and her followers may just have a point.

There are some lifestyle changes we adults need to get serious about and make if we want to say we are taking tangible climate action:

Fly less

Yes, we can cut our pleasure flights down to two or less a year, if we plan ahead. According to the German non-profit organization, Atmosfir, a return flight from New York to London emits more CO2 per passenger than the average person living in Paraguay emits in an entire year. If you are a business traveller, book more video conferences and buy carbon offsets when you do fly. These two actions can be highly effective in curbing CO2 emissions. Get into the habit of paying for offsets when you book your flight. There are several reputable global carbon offsetting organisations out there. We even have one right here in the Cayman Islands (see here).

Electric vehicles

Several dealerships on Grand Cayman sell electric vehicles. Imagine never having to go to a gas station again! You can plug your car in at home as well as at 15 free charging stations around the island. The distance ranges are on average between 230-320 miles, which is more than enough for Grand Caymanians. EVs can be cost-prohibitive for some, however, so another alternative is trading in a low-mileage vehicle for one that gets at least 30 miles to the gallon.

Have one less child

If we think about it, one human uses up a lot of resources on this planet, from diapers to clothing to food, and all the things we grow up to need and want. It may sound too simple (and childless people can consider themselves environmentalists already) but having one less child can save 58.6 tonnes of planet-warming gases per year. It’s the easiest way you can curb climate change without really doing anything.

Eat a plant-based diet

Yes, we can all eat less beef and cheese! It’s better for our health too. It’s not necessary to go completely vegan. Just start with “meatless Monday”. A lot of carnivores try this and find it surprisingly easy to find delicious substitutes. Indian and Thai foods are excellent go-tos if time is limited and giving up flavour is not an option.

Green energy

Residents of the Cayman Islands can buy solar panels for their homes duty free. Doing so helps reduce the country’s dependence on fossil fuels like diesel, gasoline, jet kerosene and propane, which currently provide nearly 99% of the islands’ energy.

Some commercial buildings are 100% solar and geothermally operated. Patronize businesses who use renewables. Encourage more to do the same.

Flying less, switching to a fuel-efficient or electric vehicle, having one less child, eating a more plant-based diet, buying solar panels and encouraging more renewable energy programs, if we can each check off at least one of these things, Greta Thunberg and her army of post-millennials cannot say that we adults are doing “nothing” to prevent a climate change crisis. We are making everyday, tangible lifestyle changes to help protect the future… for all of us.