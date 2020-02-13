CIS falls narrowly short of ‘excellent’ grade

CIS graduates

(CNS): Government school inspectors have still not given an ‘excellent’ grade to any local high schools, public or private, but Cayman International School came very close. Inspectors were clearly impressed by the independent but costly institution, which teaches around 770 students from kindergarten to high school, giving it an overall ‘good’ grade. The Office of Education Standards report said it performed “effectively in all major aspects of its work” and “across all quality indicators, all judgements were good or better”.

Many ‘excellent’ features were identified by the inspectors, who said there were no weak areas at all. The inspectors lauded the curriculum, which is based on an American model. Although the school facility was built by, and is being expanded by, the Dart Group, it is run by International Schools Services (ISS), a non-profit organisation located in Princeton.

Inspectors were also impressed with all of the staff and the quality of teaching, as well as the students’ behaviour, which was described as ‘excellent’ across all phases of the school.

“Relationships between staff and students were exemplary,” the report said. “Students responded well to the high expectations set regarding their behaviour and respected the excellent role models presented to them by their teachers. This resulted in all students treating each other, and the environment, considerately. All students showed a high level of courtesy towards both staff and visitors.”

Inspectors said the students showed tolerance towards each other and interacted well.

“Almost all showed social skills beyond their years,” they said, noting that bullying was found to be rare in the school. Most students said they were confident that if it occurred, it would be dealt with by the staff. Almost all stated that they felt safe and cared for while at school, and the inspectors noted that they were smart and wore their school uniform with pride.

When it came to the progress and achievement of the students in key subjects, such as English, maths and science, the school was graded ‘excellent’ and ‘good’ depending on the grades and subjects, which differed marginally across the school. In English the majority of Grade 12 students sat either the International Baccalaureate (IB) ‘English A: Literature Higher Level’ examination or IB ‘English A: Literature Standard Level’ test.

“They attained excellent results when compared to international standards. Grade 12 students understood and wrote in depth about complex texts… Overall, students’ attainment at Grade 11 and 12 in SAT tests was excellent. By Grade 10 almost all students met or exceeded their benchmark PSAT test scores in reading and writing,” the report stated.

The inspectors also pointed to the students’ and teachers’ excellent understanding of the environment.

“Students’ civic and environmental understanding was excellent across all phases of the school,” the inspectors noted, pointing to the work in the early years classes all the way through to the leadership of the high schools students in the ‘Protect Our Future’ group. Inspectors said the students conversed easily and confidently about the environment. They also pointed to the “passion” the staff had for students to have a sound knowledge of environmental issues.

Ironically, the inspectors conducted their review at CIS during the recent scrap metal fire at the landfill next door. The inspectors did not comment on the dump’s wider impact on the students’ well being but applauded the school for its efficient evacuation.

The inspectors noted that even though the school has no religious affiliation and welcomes students from more than 40 different nationalities and cultures, including Caymanians, who make up 44% of the school population, all of the students were well aware of Cayman’s Christian heritage. They also noted the high level of knowledge students had of local culture and traditions.

The inspectors said that in general the students benefit from excellent care and guidance offered by “a dedicated team of teachers, specialist learning support staff, counsellors and school leaders”. It has excellent links with parents and the community, creating learning opportunities for students at all stages. The report also found that CIS has high quality resources and facilities that support the delivery of an excellent school curriculum.

With teachers demonstrating strong subject and pedagogical knowledge, positive relationships with students and high expectations, the inspectors said they were confident the school was well placed to adopt the few recommendations they made to make the school even better.