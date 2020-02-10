CIG restricts travel from mainland China

Customs and Border Control officer

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Government has imposed travel restrictions that limit entry, by boat or aircraft, for anyone who has travelled to, from or through mainland China within fourteen days immediately preceding arrival in the Cayman Islands. Returning residents with a travel history that includes China within two weeks will be quarantined, most likely at home.

If non-residents have to be quarantined, this will take place at a quarantine facility. The travel ban does not, at this time, include Hong Kong and Macau, according to a government release issued late Monday afternoon.

Cabinet has given approval for the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV), which is largely affecting mainland China, especially province of Hubei, to be added to the Schedule of Notifiable Diseases of the Public Health Law (2002 Revision), the release said. Once an illness has been added to this schedule, it provides for additional powers under the law to manage outbreaks of certain diseases.

Cabinet has also approved the issuance of Regulations to control the entry of people into the Cayman Islands who have a travel history to mainland China under the Public Health Law (2002 Revision).

Under the new travel restrictions, Caymanians and returning residents who have been to mainland China, are planning on returning or have already returned to the Cayman Islands will be subject to quarantine and surveillance for up to fourteen days since departing mainland China at a location to be determined by the Medical Officer of Health, which may be their homes in some circumstances.

Visitors who have gained entry into the Cayman Islands who have travelled to mainland China within the last fourteen days will be quarantined at a location to be determined by the Medical Officer of Health until the expiration of the fourteen days from departing mainland China.

If someone in the Cayman Islands with travel history to China is suspected to be suffering from the novel coronavirus, they will be subject to increased surveillance and observation and will be removed to a quarantine location during the incubation period, which is up to 14 days.

Health Minister Dwayne Seymour said that Cabinet had taken the advice of his ministry to add more extensive protections to the health of the people of the Cayman Islands from the threat of the novel coronavirus.

“We appreciate how seriously this matter has been taken and the expeditious actions undertaken to help us safeguard the public,” he said. “It is important, however, that we all continue to do our part. We must remain vigilant and take personal steps to protect our own health, and be reminded of cough and sneeze etiquette, to wash our hands often and to avoid close contact with people who have symptoms of a respiratory illness.”

Residents are being reminded to keep up to date about 2019-nCoV in any travel abroad. They are also urged to practice general infection control measures, such as frequent hand cleansing with soap and water or an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, covering thier nose and mouth when coughing or sneezing, avoiding close contact with people suffering from acute respiratory infections, and avoiding unprotected contact with farm or wild animals.

Public health officials are reminding arriving passengers to seek medical attention and to share their travel history with their healthcare provider if they have symptoms suggestive of respiratory illness, especially when arriving from other countries where cases have occurred.

Common symptoms of the 2019-nCoV infection are of the respiratory system, such as shortness of breath and coughing, along with ‘flu-like’ symptoms and fever.

Officials confirmed that at this time there are no cases of the novel coronavirus in the Cayman Islands. Public Health officials and the Health Services Authority continue to assure the public of their capability to manage any imported cases of the novel coronavirus and continue to activate national contingency plans as needed.

So far, about 40,000 people have been infected with coronavirus in China, 6,500 of whom were in critical condition and 908 have died. On Sunday alone, 97 people died in China, the highest daily death toll since the outbreak began.

New Chinese research has found that the coronavirus can be transmitted by saliva, urine and stool, as well as through respiratory droplets. It generally takes three days from the time of infection for symptoms to manifest.