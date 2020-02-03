Changed ethics law ‘soon come’, premier says

Premier Alden McLaughlin updates the LA on the Standards in Public Life Law

(CNS): The long awaited Standards in Public Life Law, which was first passed in the Legislative Assembly more than six years ago and then amended and passed again in 2016, will be implemented on 1 March, the premier has said. In a statement to the LA on Friday, Alden McLaughlin said that the law will be changed via regulations. He did not outline the changes but indicated they were made to accommodate board members.

The more than six year wait for this important legislation has caused considerable controversy, with many people suspicious that politicians, senior civil servants as well as board members are reluctant to participate in the levels of disclosure the law requires even after it was watered down.

But McLaughlin denied that politicians or civil service leaders were behind the delay and blamed board members of government authorities and companies for the problems and the threat of mass resignations, even after the 2016 amendments.

“Despite what some protagonists and naysayers in some parts of the media like to infer, the initial delay in bringing the law into effect had nothing to do with elected members not wanting to make our interests known,” he said.

He said board members remained concerned about the law, even after the changes, and that presented government with the dilemma of either implementing the law and triggering a significant number of resignations from key boards, committees, and commissions, or taking the time to have another look.

Government obviously chose the second option, but that further review ran into years, which the premier blamed on the elections and the administration’s workload.

“In the run-up to the 2017 General Elections, and indeed even after the elections because of the demands on government’s time, the amended law was not reviewed again, as intended, ” he told the LA Friday. “The truth is …time just did not allow.”

He said the goal was to draw a better balance. “A balance that allowed the public, especially those with particular expertise, to be willing to serve the country without feeling that their personal affairs were being unduly intruded upon whilst at the same time ensuring that the law performed as intended. We also understood that there may be areas where the law was being misunderstood and therefore there was a need for further clarification.”

He said government consulted with members last year to see if the concerns could be resolved in an even-handed way and asked chairs to poll their board members and report back the concerns. Given the number of questions, the consultation was extended to make sure that this time the law would be acceptable, he said.

At the end of last year, he said, sufficient feedback was received for an analysis to be done and to establish that additional changes were still required but that they could be done via the regulations.

This means the bill will not return to the LA, and the premier indicated that those regulations will not be public until after the commencement order, which will bring the law into force on 1 March.

He said that on this occasion it was important to get it right, “so we do not have the concern again of mass departures from important government boards”.

The premier added, “We will also include a public education campaign as part of the roll-out of the law.”

Claiming that politicians were more than happy to publish their interests, which are updated annually under the Register of Interest Law at the Legislative Assembly, he claimed the media typically reports on the changes to the register or when members are late providing updates.

“That is the scrutiny that is placed on members… We have no issue with that,” he said. “There are many senior civil servants, including chief officers, heads of departments and anyone dealing with financial transactions, who are also required by law to file their interests annually and these are audited by the auditor general’s office, also annually.”

The premier did not, however, explain that seeing the register of interests requires an appointment, that members of the media are watched as they read the register, that we are not allowed to make any copies and permitted only to make hand written notes. Also the committee which is supposed to ensure the disclosures are truthful has not met at all for the last two parliamentary terms. At this point there is no public access to the interests reported by senior civil servants.

The premier said he regretted that the law was not moved to implementation quicker, as he claimed government was “handling many urgent matters, including… protecting our jurisdiction from blacklisting”.

None of the members of the opposition commented in response to the statement in the LA, as the premier immediately left the chamber.

But North Side MLA Ezzard Miller, who has been the most vocal member of the House calling for the law, has on previous occasions said that government should not have bent over backwards for board members. He has said that if they could not be honest with the people, they should not be serving on public boards.

Miller has raised concerns that government recycles the same old faces on its boards year after year and it is time to look to other, especially young, Caymanians who are not conflicted and don’t mind being honest with the people they would be expected to serve.

See premier’s statement below: