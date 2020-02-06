CBC on alert for coronavirus

CBC Officers being briefed on the coronavirus by Timothy McLaughlin-Munroe, Public Health Surveillance Officer/Deputy National Epidemiologist

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Customs and Border Control Service (CBC) has said it is vigilantly screening people entering the country who may have the novel coronavirus, known as 2019-nCoV. WHO now states the global figure of those infected is approaching 30,000, with over 560 deaths. The vast majority of cases remain in China but people from 24 other countries have been infected. The disease can be deadly, though its fatality rate is low, with most cases seeming relatively mild leading to under reporting.

There have been no reported cases in Cayman of this new coronavirus and the government said it is doing what it can to prevent its arrival. Front line CBC staff from the airport and sea port have received medical briefings from the Public Health Department on the measures to take to reduce their risk, how to assess travellers’ risk and the procedure to follow when people should be referred for medical assessment.

CBC is working with other relevant government agencies to stay on top of the latest information, and Acting CBC Director Bruce Smith said the agency would continue the collaboration.

“With this, CBC senior and supervisory managers at the ports will adhere to all Public Health Department health and safety protocols,” he said in an official press release. “I strongly advise that the travelling public fully cooperate with landing officers and as well, heed all official advisories and recommended health and hygiene best practices for the greater good.”

Officers have been tasked to review passengers’ travel histories and check for visible symptoms. If those assessed warrant attention, CBC officers will request that the passenger use a surgical mask and wait in an isolated area until they can be examined by medical personnel.

The Public Health Department is providing a member of staff during busy periods to assist in providing information to arriving air passengers. They will also be able to respond to airport staff queries, and take any health matter forward.

Following the advice of medical experts, CBC officers are not required to wear surgical masks as a standard part of the front line uniform. However, masks are placed at the booths for immediate use in special circumstances or when officers feel more comfortable wearing a mask.

CBC Deputy Director Gary Wong said the agency was committed to ensuring that officers receive the resources needed for them to perform their duties.

“We will continue to take proactive measures to ensure that officers throughout the department are trained and kept aware of any information received from Public Health in order for them to protect themselves and the people of the Cayman Islands,” he added.