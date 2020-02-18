CAYS managers revealed failings at boys home

Bonaventure Boys Home, Grand Cayman

(CNS): Staff employed by the CAYS Foundation, which runs the Bonaventure Boys Home in West Bay, revealed a number of shortcomings at the care facility when they gave evidence of behalf of the crown during the recent trial of Larry Levers and Michael Stewart. Both Levers and Stewart were acquitted Thursday of the manslaughter of Risco Batten (14), who drowned during a fishing trip in November 2015, after the prosecution fell well short of proving the case against them.

Almost from the very beginning of the trial witnesses called by the crown who were employed by CAYS at the time of Batten’s death revealed a list of failings at the home. They indicated that there was a total lack of the type of policies and procedures which, if they had been in place, might have prevented the tragic death of the teenager, thereby undermining the crown’s case.

Although some significant changes have now been implemented at the care home, they were not in place when that fateful fishing trip took place, regardless of efforts by the crown to claim they were.

The general manager of the home and the foundation itself, whose contract was not renewed when it ended at the end of last year, gave evidence via video link. Sydney Williams did everything he could to point the finger at the Ministry of Community Affairs, which is responsible for the CAYS Foundation, as well as the board of directors.

Other staff who testified in the trial were often defensive, denying any liability for what happened to Batten. Sidney Ebanks, who was the most senior person at the home at that time, was the most emphatic in his categorical refusal to accept responsibility for the lack of procedures at the home, even though the development of safety policy was part of his role.

Ebanks made it clear that he had managed the home based on what he found when he arrived, following how things appeared to have always been done. He told the court that when he arrived there was no policy about asking staff if they could swim. So, he said, “I didn’t ask anyone and no one asked me.”

He told the jury that the board and the ministry were responsible for the policies, not him, and he took his directions from them. Ebanks claimed he was never given any instructions by his superiors about only allowing boys to go out with supervisors who could swim if they were fishing or snorkelling. He said the ministry needed to take responsibility for any oversight, as he claimed things had been that way for years.

Ebanks confirmed that there were no formal locations for fishing or any restrictions on where they boys were taken.

He also revealed that he was one of a number of senior employees who, in the wake of Batten’s death, were supplied with lawyers by the foundation when they were interviewed by police. But Ebanks said he believed that the lawyers were there to protect the board rather than the managers.

However, it was notable that neither Levers nor Stewart were offered the same support when they were first interviewed.

Jennifer Leach-Tippetts, who is still employed as a manager at the home, revealed that as well as there being no policy requiring that supervisors who took boys off-site for water related activities could swim, there was no policy in place to ask the boys themselves if they could swim.

During the trial the jury also learned that, although new signs about the strong current are now in place on the beach in South Sound where Batten drowned, they were not there at the time.

The crown had based its case against Levers and Stewart on the grounds that they had been lax in their supervision of the boys and had failed to follow procedures, and that they should have known that the spot where they took the boys was dangerous.

However, it was clear from the start of the trial that there were no safety policies or procedure in place at the home, that there was no requirement for the staff to be able to swim, that boys were not routinely asked about their swimming abilities, and there were no set places for or any locations that were off limits.