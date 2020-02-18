Cayman tops TJN 2020 Secrecy Index

Alex Cobham, Tax Justice Network chief executive

(CNS): The Cayman Islands government hit back at the Tax Justice Network after it topped the TJN Financial Secrecy Index this year for the first time, which happened on the same day that Cayman became the only UK Overseas Territory to be blacklisted by the European Union. Officials here criticised TJN’s methodology and accused it of ignoring the significant changes Cayman has made. This jurisdiction was ranked third in 2019 but this year it passed even Switzerland and the US to become TJN’s most secretive jurisdiction.

In a release issued Tuesday about the publication of its Financial Secrecy Index 2020, the global watchdog said Cayman topped the list of countries most complicit in helping individuals hide their cash from the rule of law.

But challenging the TJN’s findings, the chief officer in the financial services ministry, Dax Basdeo, said Cayman’s standards of transparency are based upon recognised global standards, despite the jurisdiction’s blacklisting Tuesday by the European Union.

“Unfortunately, the TJN’s methodology remains flawed, as does their definition of regulatory standards, which are not recognised by any global standard setting body,” Basdeo said. “We do not work in ‘secret’, rather we continue to work cooperatively with tax and law enforcement authorities around the world, as is reflected by independent assessments of our regime.”

Aside from the continuous changes to the legal regime, Basdeo claimed that Cayman’s “transparency and international cooperation frameworks remain in line with evolving global standards. The TJN ignores that the Cayman Islands meets the global standards.”

He said the TJN’s weighting system penalizes countries with successful financial services industries, as it incorrectly equates a country’s success in financial services with secretive banking, anonymous shell company ownership, anonymous real-estate ownership or other forms of financial secrecy.

“The Cayman Islands does not permit shell companies, bearer shares or anonymously numbered bank accounts that conceal ownership,” he said. “We were also among the first International Financial Centres (IFCs) to commit to public registers of beneficial ownership. That puts us at the forefront of initiatives to enhance tax cooperation and transparency.”

TJN’s assessment criteria is geared toward countries with direct taxation systems, leaving Cayman with a full secrecy score on how public revenue is collected because it comes from transactions on goods.

Basdeo said Cayman has a close working relationship with the UK’s National Crime Agency and shares information with countries around the world, so that tax administrations can pursue individuals or entities if they fail to pay the full amount of the taxes they owe to their home countries.

Nevertheless, the TJN stands by its work, which it says is based on IMF measurements.

In the release launching the index, the TJN said that financial secrecy around the world is decreasing as a result of recent transparency reforms. On average, countries on the index reduced their contribution to global financial secrecy by 7%. But it said the US, Cayman and the UK had created an “Anglo-American axis of secrecy” that constitutes the greatest global threat of corruption and tax abuse.

“The Tax Justice Network is calling on policymakers to priorities sanctions against these backsliders,” it said as it introduced the new rankings. The growth of Cayman’s global role points to major risks emanating from its hedge fund industry, which the TJN said was cloaked in secrecy,

“The world has started to win the fight against financial secrecy and that’s good news for everybody,” said Alex Cobham, TJN’s chief executive. “Financial secrecy has kept drug cartels bankable, tax abuse feasible and human trafficking profitable – but the majority of countries are now making it clear that this is not the world we want.”

He added, “It is deplorable, however, that in the face of this progress, an Anglo-American axis of secrecy has actively chosen to double down on the practices that exacerbate corruption, tax abuse and global inequalities.”