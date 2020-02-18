Cayman faces long wait to get off EU blacklist

European Union Commission building in Brussels

(CNS): As expected, following warnings last week the Cayman Islands was added to the European Union’s list of non-cooperative jurisdictions regarding tax issues on Tuesday. It seems the jurisdiction will now have to wait until October before it gets off this list, which it has apparently landed on due to the tardiness in passing a crucial piece of legislation and missing a key deadline by a matter of days. The premier said it was “deeply disappointing” but he had begun talks to remove this country from the list.

Cayman was one of four new jurisdictions added to the EU blacklist, along with Panama, the Seychelles and Palau. They join eight jurisdictions that have been on the list for several years: Fiji, Oman, Samoa, Trinidad and Tobago, Vanuatu, Samoa, Guam and the US Virgin Islands.

Premier Alden McLaughlin once again claimed that Cayman had cooperated with the EU to deliver on our commitments to enhance tax good governance. He said that since 2018, Cayman has adopted more than 15 legislative changes in line with the EU’s criteria, and in April 2019 the EU confirmed that Cayman had satisfied its economic substance requirements, with the exception of economic substance for funds, also known as collective investment vehicles (CIVs).

On 31 January 2020, Cayman passed the Private Funds Law and the Mutual Funds (Amendment) Law, both of which address the CIV issues. The laws came into force on 7 February, which was a week after the EU deadline but crucially after a key meeting, held just days before, where the blacklisting decisions were to be made.

The premier appeared to claim that as it had notified the EU that the necessary law was passed, but the fact that it was not in force by 4 February, when the EU’s Code of Conduct Group (CoCG) met to advise the EU Finance Ministers about today’s blacklist, was not considered.

McLaughlin claimed that much of the flurry of legislation introducing numerous changes to the offshore sector was based on what the EU said they wanted.

“While Cayman consulted with a number of stakeholders on our legislation, including our financial services industry, the principal components of our new and revised laws were shaped by the EU’s criteria,” McLaughlin said. He added that Cayman remains committed to a six-month transition period for registering required funds in accordance with the new Private Funds and amended Mutual Funds laws.

Since the EU began its listing process in December 2017, almost 30 countries have been listed as non-cooperative but most are removed once they have done what is required.

Premier McLaughlin said the Cayman Islands Government acknowledged the EU’s statement today formally placing Cayman on a list of countries it would clearly prefer to distance itself from, but he added that dialogue will continue with listed jurisdictions. He said the Cayman Islands also remains fully committed to cooperating with the EU, and will continue to constructively engage with them with the view to be de-listed as soon as possible.

For its part, the EU clearly stated that the Cayman Islands was listed because investment funds based here do not reflect real economic activity on the archipelago. “That could lead to investment vehicles being created solely to reduce taxes in other jurisdictions,” officials stated.

But there were indications in the international media that EU lawmakers also had an eye on Brexit. German politician Markus Ferber, of the Christian Democrat EPP group, said this should serve as a warning to Britain as it tries to position itself in the global economy as a country outside the EU.

“The UK would be well advised to take note that EU Finance Ministers put a British Overseas Territory on the blacklist of tax havens. This sends a clear signal that the idea of turning the UK into a tax haven will not be acceptable to the EU,” he said.

But Cayman is the only UKOT to have been black-listed and EU Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis said that the public shame was just as important. “There are reputational consequences because being blacklisted by the EU clearly is a signal about the problems in tax governance,” he said.