Cayman develops online AML learning platform

(CNS): As part of continuing efforts by the Cayman Islands to fill gaps in its regime dealing with financial crime identified by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and avoid potential black-listing, the government, with support from Cayman Finance, has developed online learning modules relating to anti-money laundering, countering terrorist financing, and countering proliferation financing (AML/CTF/CPF).

These free, self-paced, on-demand lessons are available for people in the financial services industry and in designated non-financial businesses and professions, such as lawyers and realtors. The objective is to reinforce Cayman’s effective practice of the FATF global standards, by facilitating the cascading of knowledge of AML/CTF/CPF throughout all levels of industry.

The modules provide an overview of financial crime, including government’s structure and CFATF (Caribbean Financial Action Task Force) process; risks in the Cayman Islands for lawyers, accountants, realtors, non-profit organisations, and dealers in precious metals and stones, as well as the obligations of financial services businesses.

Each module is followed by a short quiz to solidify the learnings.

“Industry members can choose the modules that best fit with their responsibilities, or complete them all,” said Justine Plenkiewicz, Deputy National Coordinator for the Anti-Money Laundering Steering Group (AMLSG), who coordinated the modules’ production. “The aim of the online learning platform was to make information easily accessible to anyone who works with the Cayman Islands’ AML/CFT/CPF framework, whether they are based here or overseas.”

“The modules allow industry to further enhance their compliance with Cayman’s framework, which is based on the FATF standards,” said Attorney General Samuel Bulgin.

The short videos were prepared and narrated by government’s National Coordination Team, which is assisting the Anti-Money Laundering Steering Group (AMLSG), and the authorities that supervise various industry sectors. Most of them were produced by Government Information Services.

Ben Meade, Cayman Finance’s communication and public relations manager, said, “We are pleased to be able to have our eLearning platform used a vehicle to disseminate this important information. Like government, industry is committed to maintaining and enhancing the Cayman Islands’ position as a leading international financial centre.”

As more content is developed, industry members will be notified when new modules are added to Cayman Finance’s e-learning platform.